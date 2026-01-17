Liverpool were left frustrated on Saturday evening after being held to a draw by Burnley at Anfield

The defending champions’ failure to overcome the newly promoted side saw them set an unwanted championship record

The setback also leaves Arne Slot’s men 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal, further denting their fading hopes of a successful title defence

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool let another golden chance slip at Anfield on Saturday, January 17, 2026, as relegation-threatened Burnley held the reigning champions to a frustrating 1-1 draw.

A missed penalty, wasted openings, and a moment of quality from the visitors combined to leave Arne Slot’s side nursing more dropped points in a season that continues to test patience.

Virgil van Dijk cuts a frustrated figure during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley. Photo by Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool held to frustrating draw

The Reds, who were without Conor Bradley, looked in control for long spells and dominated the ball from the first whistle. Yet clear chances proved hard to convert, a familiar story that came to define the night.

That pattern was set midway through the first half when Cody Gakpo was chopped down inside the box by Florentino, gifting Liverpool a perfect opportunity to settle nerves.

Dominik Szoboszlai stepped forward but rattled his effort against the crossbar, a miss that sucked the energy out of the stadium and foreshadowed what was to follow.

Below is Szoboszlai's penalty miss:

Despite the setback, the home side kept probing and finally found reward before the break. Twelve minutes after the missed spot kick, Florian Wirtz put Liverpool ahead with a crisp finish.

The move began on the left through Hugo Ekitike, whose run unsettled Burnley before Curtis Jones slid a neat pass into Wirtz’s path. The German wasted no time, striking decisively from the edge of the area.

With the lead secured, Anfield expected Liverpool to push on and kill the contest. Instead, the second half brought anxiety.

Burnley emerged with renewed belief and almost levelled immediately when Marcus Edwards bent a shot narrowly wide of Alisson’s post. That warning went unheeded.

Edwards soon made amends in style. The winger darted inside, allowed the ball to roll over his left foot, and fired low across Alisson to stun the crowd and ignite the travelling support.

Liverpool pressed late on, yet composure deserted them again. The final whistle was met with groans from the stands, as another home match ended without victory.

For Scott Parker’s men, it was a rare moment of joy in a difficult campaign, but one earned through bravery and precision.

Florian Wirtz celebrates his goal against Burnley with his Liverpool teammates. Photo by Dan Istitene.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool set unwanted Premier League record

The draw also carried unwanted history. According to Opta, Liverpool have become the first reigning Premier League champions to fail to beat any promoted side at home in the same season.

According to the BBC, the result leaves the Reds fourth with 36 points from 22 games, trailing leaders Arsenal by a daunting margin.

Attention now turns to Europe, with a Champions League trip to face Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday, January 21, offering a chance for response and redemption.

Salah offers Liverpool major boost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah is expected to return quickly to Liverpool after AFCON disappointment, with Arne Slot assessing his availability for the key clash against Marseille.

His comeback would be a major boost to Liverpool’s attack amid growing injury worries.

Source: YEN.com.gh