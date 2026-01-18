Sadio Mane is aiming to win his 13th career trophy in Sunday’s AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco

Mane has already collected 12 major honours, including league titles and cups with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal

Sadio Mane is poised to play a significant role for the Teranga Lions during Sunday's AFCON final

Senegal captain Sadio Mane is on the brink of a remarkable milestone as he aims to secure his 13th career trophy in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final against host nation Morocco.

Already one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, the 33-year-old forward has collected an impressive 12 major honours across club and international football, and a victory in Morocco would add another glittering accolade to his illustrious career.

Sadio Mane aims for another major trophy during the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Mane’s journey to football stardom began at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where he quickly made his mark. During the 2013–14 season, he helped the club win the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup, announcing himself as a player destined for the global stage.

As noted by Wikipedia, his success continued after joining Liverpool in 2016, where he became a central figure in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

With the Reds, the 33-year-old lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2018–19, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Champions League final on June 01, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Matthias Hangst

Domestically, he was pivotal in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph in 2019–20 and added both the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the 2021–22 season.

After a move to Bayern Munich, Mane continued his winning ways, securing the Bundesliga and DFL-Supercup in the 2022–23 campaign.

According to Sky Sports, Mane then joined Al-Nassr, where he has already lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup and finished as runner-up in the King’s Cup for the 2023–24 season.

Mane helps Senegal to 2021 AFCON title

On the international stage, Mane’s most celebrated achievement came with Senegal, leading the Teranga Lions to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021.

Sadio Mane during the 2021 AFCON final in Cameroon. Image credit: to by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

That historic victory cemented his legacy as one of the finest African footballers of his generation, combining leadership, skill, and an uncanny ability to perform in crucial moments.

Now, as Senegal prepare to face Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, Mane has the opportunity to add a 13th career trophy to his collection.

His experience, composure, and winning mentality will be invaluable as the Teranga Lions aim to lift the coveted continental crown once again.

2025 AFCON MVP: Mane's chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted three standout players in the race for the 2025 AFCON Best Player of the Tournament award, featuring Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Their key performances, crucial goals, and match-winning contributions have made them the top contenders as the tournament reaches its final stages.

