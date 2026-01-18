Brahim Díaz scored in five consecutive matches at AFCON 2025, becoming only the second player in tournament history to achieve this

Sadio Mané scored the decisive goal in Senegal’s semi-final win over Egypt, guiding his team into the final

Yassine Bounou saved two crucial penalties in Morocco’s semi-final against Nigeria and has conceded just one goal in six games

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations approaches its conclusion, attention is turning to the leading contenders for the tournament’s Best Player award.

Several stars have impressed in Morocco, but three names stand out above the rest: Brahim Díaz of Morocco, Senegal captain Sadio Mané, and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Brahim Díaz shines for Morocco at AFCON 2025

Brahim Díaz has been the standout attacking performer of AFCON 2025, delivering a series of decisive displays for host nation Morocco.

The Real Madrid forward has scored five goals in six appearances, playing a central role in the Atlas Lions’ run to the final.

According to CAF, Díaz opened his tournament account in Morocco’s 2–0 victory over Comoros on December 21, 2025.

He followed that with the winning goal in a hard-fought 1–0 success against Mali before striking again in a convincing 3–0 win over Zambia to close out the group stage.

His scoring run continued into the knockout rounds, as he netted the only goal in a 1–0 Round of 16 victory over Tanzania. Díaz then found the net once more in Morocco’s 2–0 quarter-final win over Cameroon.

That quarter-final goal saw Díaz write his name into AFCON history. He became just the second player ever to score in five consecutive matches in a single edition of the tournament, matching a long-standing record set by Ghana legend Osei Kofi.

His consistency, creativity and ability to decide matches have made him the leading candidate for the Best Player award.

Sadio Mané’s leadership powers Senegal’s run

Senegal’s Sadio Mané is another strong contender after once again proving decisive for the reigning champions. The former Liverpool forward scored the only goal in Senegal’s semi-final victory over Egypt, guiding the Teranga Lions into the final.

Mané previously led Senegal to their historic AFCON triumph in 2021, and his influence remains clear in Morocco, where his leadership, experience and big-game mentality have been vital.

Yassine Bounou: AFCON 2025’s goalkeeping star

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou completes the list of top contenders after a series of commanding performances between the posts. The Al Hilal goalkeeper has conceded just one goal in six matches at AFCON 2025.

According to Sportbible, Bounou delivered a defining moment in the semi-final against Nigeria, saving two crucial penalties in the shoot-out to secure Morocco’s place in the final. His composure, reflexes, and reliability have made him one of the tournament’s standout performers.

2025 AFCON final preview

