A viral cat with a near-perfect prediction record has tipped the nation to lift the 2025 AFCON trophy on Sunday evening

The feline oracle has become a sensation during the tournament after accurately calling several match outcomes

The grand finale will see Senegal take on host nation Morocco in Rabat, with both sides battling for the title of African champions

As the curtain rises on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, a now-popular figure has stolen the spotlight once again.

A feline oracle known as Nimbus Pronos has delivered its verdict on the showpiece clash between Senegal and Morocco, sparking fresh excitement across the continent ahead of Sunday’s finale in Rabat.

Feline oracle, Nimbus Pronos, backs Morocco to win the 2025 AFCON title ahead of Senegal. Photos by NurPhoto and Franck Fife.

The mysterious cat has built a loyal following during the tournament after correctly calling almost every knockout result.

What began as a novelty quickly turned into a talking point, with fans tracking each prediction and sharing reactions online.

With its reputation firmly established, anticipation peaked when Nimbus was asked to choose a winner for the biggest night of all.

Senegal vs Morocco: Cat predicts AFCON winner

In a video that has since gone viral, Nimbus followed the familiar routine that has defined its rise to fame. Two bowls were placed before the cat, each bearing the name of a finalist.

After a brief pause and a long stare, Nimbus calmly walked toward the Moroccan bowl and began to eat, a gesture widely interpreted as backing the Atlas Lions to lift the trophy.

Below is the video:

The moment sent social media into overdrive, adding another layer of intrigue to a narrative already rich in final details.

Whether viewed as superstition or coincidence, Nimbus has now become part of AFCON folklore, with many eager to see if its remarkable run continues when the final whistle sounds.

Senegal vs Morocco match preview

Beyond the feline drama lies a contest steeped in history and ambition. Morocco have not won the AFCON since their iconic triumph in 1976.

Nearly five decades on, they return to the brink of glory, driven by home support and a sense of destiny in familiar surroundings.

Senegal and Morocco will face off at the AFCON for the first time with a title and bragging rights at stake on January 18, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Standing in their way is a Senegal side shaped by consistency and long-term vision. Over the past decade, the Lions of Teranga have turned regular deep runs into a habit, collecting silverware and reaching consecutive finals through structure rather than luck.

Ahead of the decisive clash, Moroccan coach Walid Regragui acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

“Senegal will be there, with or without the crowd. They are strong. Great teams are always there at the end,” the tactician noted, as quoted by CAF Online.

On the other bench, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw called for balance and respect, especially with two of his key players banned, as the continent watches.

“Today, it’s the image of Africa that is at stake,” Thiaw said.

“We must not spoil it. Playing the host nation is never easy because of the crowd, but on the pitch, it’s 11 against 11.”

