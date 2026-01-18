France and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed his prediction ahead of the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat

The 35th edition of Africa’s premier tournament reaches its climax on Sunday night as Senegal squares off against hosts Morocco

The Lions of Teranga will be without two key players, including captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who are both suspended for the showdown

Senegal and Morocco are set for a gripping finale at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium, and former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has added his voice to the growing conversation ahead of the decisive night in Rabat.

The retired full-back, now a pundit, shared his thoughts as excitement continues to build around the clash between two of the continent’s most complete sides.

Despite his Senegalese roots, Evra struck a balanced tone when asked to pick a winner.

Patrice Evra predicts AFCON champion

"As a Senegalese, I hope [the trophy] goes for Senegal," Evra told SABC Sport.

His loyalty to the Lions of Teranga was clear, yet admiration for the hosts soon followed as he reflected on Morocco’s role throughout the competition.

"But to be honest, the way Morocco organised this AFCON, I wish the best for both teams. Even if Morocco wins, I will be disappointed but also happy for the Moroccan people. Because they have given us amazing hospitality, and they are playing at home and for the people, how much [a win in the final will mean for them to win]."

Evra admitted the final is too close to call, stressing the quality on both benches.

"It is going to be tough to pick a winner, and it's going to be a tough game," he concluded.

AFCON final: Senegal vs Morocco match preview

While this will be the first time Senegal and Morocco meet at AFCON, their rivalry stretches back many years.

According to CAF Online, the two giants have faced each other 31 times across all competitions, with the North Africans holding the edge in past encounters.

Senegal arrives chasing a second continental crown, although they will be without two key figures, including captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

Even so, their consistency at the tournament in recent years keeps them firmly in contention.

Morocco, backed by a passionate home crowd, are contesting their first AFCON final since 2004.

The Atlas Lions are hoping to add to their lone title, which dates back to 1976, and end a long wait for continental glory.

With strength across the pitch and belief flowing through both camps, Evra’s thoughtful assessment has only deepened the intrigue surrounding a final already rich in narrative and emotion.

AFCON final too close to call

CAF-accredited journalist Fitman Jaara, who covered the last AFCON, shared his thoughts with YEN.com.gh:

"Morocco are up against a side that has recently brought down some of the continent’s biggest names.

"They must rise to the level they showed at the Arab Cup and the World Cup. Anything less, and this could be remembered not as a triumph, but as a painful loss on home soil.

Jaara kept his cards close to his chest, remaining tight-lipped on the team he reckons would emerge champions.

"We are in for a long, demanding final. It is too close to call, but the team that stays tactically disciplined and manages the game better will ultimately come out on top."

