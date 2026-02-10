Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has spoken candidly about a persistent health problem that has left him using a wheelchair

He admitted that the knocks he battled through during his career - often with the help of painkilling injections and medicine - are now taking their toll

Ferdinand is widely regarded as the ultimate fitness role model, still looking in top shape despite retiring from football in 2015

Rio Ferdinand has shared details of a troubling physical episode that briefly forced him into a wheelchair, worrying supporters who still see the former Manchester United captain as the picture of strength.

The setback, though alarming at first glance, turned out to be part of an ongoing battle with pain rather than a lasting disability.

Rio Ferdinand’s Health Battle: Why the Man United Legend Is Using a Wheelchair

Source: Getty Images

The ex-England defender explained that long-term back trouble lies at the heart of the issue.

Years of strain during an elite career left damage that still flares up without warning.

Ferdinand speaks about injuries and wheelchair use

Medical staff advised limited movement during recovery, which led to short periods using a wheelchair while receiving treatment.

"I've had a bad back for a long time. I've got injuries that I had from my career... I was on tablets and injections for six years to play games," he said as quoted by Daily Mail.

"That's affected me. I get some bad moments of back pain where I have to be in a hospital for a couple of days or in a wheelchair for a couple of days. It's mad, but it just comes out of nowhere.

"I've been seeing a physio for the first time since I retired. He's been doing loads of manipulations and whatnot, and within his building there's also my personal trainer, so he feeds him information about my training.

"There's a holistic approach to what I'm doing now and hopefully that's going to put me in good stead. Rather than fixing when it's broken, you actually prevent [injuries]. I know my situation now. But I'm 47 years old. It took me all that time."

Ferdinand, who advocated for United to sign Antoine Semenyo before his move to Man City, approached the challenge with the same discipline that defined his playing days.

Instead of rushing recovery, he followed advice, focused on rehab, and embraced a broader wellness plan. This revelation comes a year after he had disclosed undergoing a brain scan.

Across an outstanding career, he featured in nearly 600 matches for club and country before stepping away in 2015. His calm presence at the back earned respect across the game.

Rio Ferdinand’s Health Battle: Why the Man United Legend Is Using a Wheelchair

Source: Getty Images

Ferdinand's life after football and recovery journey

Now 47, he lives with his wife, Kate, in Dubai, balancing family life with media work while managing fitness carefully.

This episode serves as a reminder that even top professionals carry hidden scars long after the final whistle.

With expert guidance and patience, Ferdinand remains confident progress will continue, turning a frightening moment into another story of resilience.

Kante constructs medical facility in Mali

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that N’Golo Kanté has funded the construction of a children’s medical facility in Mali.

The World Cup winner visited the West African country during the Saudi Pro League break.

Source: YEN.com.gh