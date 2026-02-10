Abdul Fatawu Issahaku produced a moment of brilliance with a superb strike in Leicester City's English Championship match against Southampton

The 21-year-old has now netted three times in his last four outings for the Foxes in the 2025/26 campaign

Fatawu's goal was not enough as the club threw away a three-goal lead at half-time in a 4-3 defeat to Southampton

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku kept his scoring run alive as Leicester City suffered a painful defeat against Southampton in an enthralling seven-goal thriller on Tuesday, February 10.

The Ghana international struck from close range to put Leicester firmly in the driver's seat, but a monumental collapse in the second half saw the Saints stage an epic comeback.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Scores Screamer in Leicester vs Southampton Championship Clash. Photos by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku shines but Leicester drop points

The winger started on the left side, his preferred zone, as the Foxes chased a first triumph after five outings without success.

His movement caused problems early, though it was Divine Mukasa who opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a calm finish.

Momentum grew quickly. Three minutes later, Patson Daka doubled the advantage, continuing his sharp form in front of goal.

The Zambian forward’s earlier AFCON 2025 goal celebration may have raised eyebrows, yet his focus here was clear.

Soon it was Fatawu’s moment. The former Dreams FC and Steadfast FC youngster surged into the area before firing with power.

Known for cutting inside and curling efforts, he surprised everyone by striking with the outside of his left boot.

The ball flew into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless and the crowd on its feet.

Southampton responded through Ross Stewart in the 62nd minute, sparking an unexpected revival for the Saints.

Jack Stephens then put the cat among the pigeons when he netted in the 83rd minute before substitute Ryan Manning levelled the score with three minutes left on the clock.

There was still time for late drama as Shea Charles scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to turn the game on its head and hand the visitors a dramatic win on the road.

While Leicester will rue their missed chance of snapping out of their winless run, the night belonged to Fatawu.

The strike marked his third in four appearances. He previously found the net against Birmingham and Oxford United, with Charlton the only side to keep him quiet in that spell.

Leicester City climb after key win

This defeat carries weight beyond the evening.

Leicester had slipped into trouble following a points deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules. And now their 4-3 defeat against Southampton leaves them precariously close to the drop zone.

Another meeting with the Saints arrives soon in the FA Cup on Saturday, February 14, offering a fresh test.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Scores Screamer in Leicester vs Southampton Championship Clash. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

For now, the spotlight stays on Fatawu, whose direct style and growing confidence are proving vital.

His journey from local Ghanaian pitches to starring in England continues to gather momentum, highlighting him as one of Ghana's top performers in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, his team's hopes of stability look brighter with him in this kind of red-hot form.

Source: YEN.com.gh