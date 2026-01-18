Messi, Ronaldinho and the 6 Greatest Dribblers in Football History

Many of football's most thrilling players have made their mark with exceptional dribbling skills

When football gained popularity in English public schools in the latter half of the 20th century, dribbling emerged as the most vital skill.

In an era when passing was often viewed as a sign of weakness, controlling the ball was essential.

Though the game has evolved, players who navigate through a thicket of bodies with the flair reminiscent of playgrounds worldwide have always garnered admiration.

While top scorers secure victories and great defenders win titles, the true legends of dribbling capture hearts and minds.

The greatest dribblers in football history come from a diverse and impressive pool of talent.

While many players worldwide excel at dribbling, only the elite make it onto our list.

Best dribblers in football history

8. Ronaldinho (Brazil): 1998–2015

Ronaldinho’s dazzling skills were honed through countless hours of street football with friends and his dog, Bombom.

Celebrated for his Brazilian flair, Ronaldinho’s journey began in Rio Grande do Sul, a region known for its physical play.

Despite an early coach’s scepticism, Ronaldinho’s unrelenting creativity and dribbling finesse became legendary, embodying the joy of Brazilian football.

7. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil): 1994–2008

Ronaldo Nazário, often referred to as El Fenómeno, is widely regarded as the greatest central forward in football history. Like Pelé, he was celebrated for his prolific goal-scoring and precise finishing, but Ronaldo was a unique talent.

He was a true all-rounder—capable of scoring, creating opportunities, and outwitting opponents at will. His stunning solo runs and effortless finishing made him a constant threat. Ronaldo's trademark step-overs were devastatingly effective.

Had it not been for injuries, he might have been considered the greatest player of all time, potentially leaving an even greater legacy. During his peak, nothing could hinder his dominance, and his three FIFA World Player of the Year awards are a testament to his extraordinary brilliance.

6. Johan Cruyff (The Netherlands): 1964–1984

Johan Cruyff’s mastery over the ball was cultivated on Amsterdam’s cobbled streets, though he never aimed to humiliate opponents.

The Dutch icon performed moves like the 'Cruyff turn' with strategic precision, as seen in the 1974 World Cup when he left Sweden’s Jan Olsson flailing.

Cruyff’s dribbling was efficient and purposeful, making him a standout performer with a record of 12 dribbles in a single World Cup match, per Opta Analyst.

5. Pelé (Brazil)

Pelé, celebrated as one of football’s greatest with three World Cup titles, was also a formidable dribbler.

His ability to glide past defenders and finish with precision made him a constant threat in the box.

Although injuries may have led him to scale back on flamboyant dribbling, his early career showcased his remarkable ability to navigate through multiple opponents with ease.

4. George Best (England): 1963–1984

George Best was a magician with the ball, often leaving defenders in a state of "twisted blood" with his dazzling footwork.

Under Sir Matt Busby at Manchester United, Best’s ability to use both feet and his penchant for nutmegging top players like Johan Cruyff showcased his extraordinary talent.

His impish brilliance, like nutmegging Cruyff and Neeskens in a single match, remains legendary.

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 2003–Present

Lionel Messi’s dribbling evolved from relentless slalom runs to a more efficient, strategic approach.

Initially known for completing an average of 8.4 dribbles per game, Messi's style became more refined under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, focusing on effectiveness rather than unnecessary flair.

His one-on-one skill is renowned, with defenders like Jerome Boateng acknowledging the near impossibility of stopping him.

2. Diego Maradona (Argentina): 1976–1997

Diego Maradona’s dribbling was so extraordinary that he drew multiple defenders, as seen in the 1986 World Cup semi-final.

Maradona holds the record for the most fouls suffered in World Cup history, reflecting his ability to evade tackles and mesmerise opponents.

His memorable solo goal against England in the 1986 quarter-final exemplifies his exceptional dribbling and creativity.

1. Garrincha (Brazil): 1951–1972

Manuel Francisco dos Santos, known as Garrincha, was a unique talent, born with legs that curved outward, contributing to his dribbling brilliance.

His ability to baffle defenders and entertain crowds was unmatched, making him arguably more beloved in Brazil than even Pelé.

Although statistical measures of his creativity are lacking, anecdotes about his dribbling prowess highlight his extraordinary impact on the game.

