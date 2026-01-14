French football is in mourning after the passing of a celebrated star, a former player and manager, Rolland Courbis

French football great Zinedine Zidane has delivered a heartfelt tribute, honouring the player’s legacy

Courbis' remarkable impact on the game and lasting influence will be remembered by fans worldwide

Zinedine Zidane and the French football community are in mourning following the death of Rolland Courbis, the celebrated coach and media personality, at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed on Monday, January 12, by Karim Nedjari, CEO of RMC, who revealed that Courbis passed away in the early hours of the morning.

Zinedine Zidane pays a glowing tribute to the late Rolland Courbis. Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates

Born in Marseille, Courbis began his football journey as a player, representing his hometown club between 1971 and 1972. However, it was his managerial career that brought him widespread recognition.

According to AP, Courbis took the reins at some of France’s top clubs, including Olympique de Marseille, where he managed from 1997 to 1999, as well as Girondins de Bordeaux, Montpellier, and Stade de Rennes.

His influence extended beyond French borders, with coaching stints in Africa, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Following his time on the pitch and in the dugout, Courbis became a prominent media figure. He joined RMC Sport as a commentator in 2005, and became known for his sharp analysis, unfiltered opinions, and natural spontaneity, earning a reputation as one of France’s most memorable football voices.

His candid style and insightful commentary made him a trusted figure among viewers and a respected name in sports broadcasting.

Rolland Courbis during the "4 Zeros" Premiere at Pathe Palace on October 15, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Rolland Courbis's death: Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from across the footballing world following the announcement of his death. Canal+ Foot hailed him as “a great figure in French football” who left a mark on every club he touched, from Marseille to Monaco, Bordeaux, Toulon, and Montpellier.

Girondins de Bordeaux described him as “an iconic coach” whose contributions would forever be remembered.

Paris FC also expressed their condolences, emphasising Courbis’ passion, commitment, and the lasting impact of his personality on the sport.

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 12, Zinedine Zidane shared an emotional message on Instagram, recalling Courbis as “a very endearing, whole guy” who had influenced him both as a coach and on a personal level.

Posting a cheerful, old picture of himself and Rolland Courbis, the 1998 World Cup champion, wrote:

''Just heard Rolland is missing. feeling sad, very emotional... He meant a lot to me as a coach and on a human level; he was a very endearing, whole guy! At this time I'm thinking of his family to whom I send my deepest condolences. Rest in peace Rolland.''

