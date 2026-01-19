Pape Gueye’s extra-time screamer sealed Senegal’s dramatic 1-0 AFCON 2025 victory over hosts Morocco

Brahim Díaz missed a crucial penalty in the final but still claimed the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals

The full list of award winners of the 2025 AFCON has been confirmed, featuring popular figures

The complete list of award winners for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was confirmed following the tournament’s dramatic conclusion in Morocco on Sunday, January 18.

Senegal edged out Morocco 1-0 after extra time to lift the continental crown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Sadio Mane headlines the full list of award winners for the 2025 AFCON. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Pape Gueye emerged as the unexpected hero, smashing a spectacular long-range strike in the 94th minute to settle the gripping final.

His stunning goal secured Senegal’s triumph in a match that was as much about controversy and chaos as it was about footballing quality.

According to the BBC, the defining moment came early in extra time, when Gueye unleashed a powerful shot that left Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou helpless, prompting wild celebrations on the Senegal bench.

Yet the final was overshadowed by a dramatic late incident during regulation time that nearly brought the game to a halt. Deep into stoppage time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala consulted the pitch-side monitor following a VAR review.

Replays showed Malick Diouf appearing to pull Brahim Diaz to the ground during a Moroccan corner, leading the referee to award a penalty to the hosts.

Senegal’s players reacted furiously. One by one, they walked off the pitch, with head coach Pape Thiaw clearly urging his squad to leave, as most players headed for the dressing room.

According to a Flashscore report, the stadium descended into confusion while officials scrambled to restore order.

The stoppage continued as senior figures intervened to calm tensions. Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy was seen speaking with Sadio Mane, while Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf appeared to be coordinating with team leaders via phone.

Brahim Diaz misses crucial final penalty

Once play resumed, Morocco were handed a golden opportunity to secure the trophy from the penalty spot. However, Brahim Díaz failed to capitalise.

Brahim Diaz misses a late penalty during the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal. Image credit: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Opting for a daring Panenka, the Real Madrid forward saw his effort comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy, a miss that ultimately sealed Senegal’s victory in extra time.

All 2025 AFCON award winners

Following the Senegal vs. Morocco AFCON final, Sadio Mane was named Best Player of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for his outstanding leadership throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper award went to Yassine Bounou, who produced several crucial saves in the final and conceded just two goals in seven games.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz claimed the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in seven matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer.

Moreover, the Fair Play Award was awarded to the Moroccan national team for their sportsmanship during the competition.

In addition, Senegal's Rabat hero Pape Gueye was named Man of the Match for his decisive performance in the final.

Mane adds 13th career trophy

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane entered the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in pursuit of his 13th career trophy across club and country.

The former Liverpool star played a pivotal role in Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco, helping the team secure their second AFCON title.

Source: YEN.com.gh