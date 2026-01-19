Pape Thiaw is reportedly set to be suspended after ordering Senegal’s players off the pitch in protest during the AFCON final

The controversial incident followed a late penalty decision, before Senegal returned to win the match in extra time and claim the title

CAF has launched an investigation, raising concerns that further sanctions could follow for Senegal beyond Thiaw’s punishment

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is reportedly facing a suspension following the controversial conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

On Sunday evening, Senegal secured their second AFCON title in five years with a dramatic and highly contentious victory over host nation Morocco.

The final descended into chaos after referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a late penalty, a decision that sparked furious reactions from the Senegal camp.

Although the Brahim Diaz's spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest, initially refusing to continue into extra time.

After several tense moments, the Terranga Lions' squad eventually returned to the field.

Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye then delivered the decisive blow, scoring the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time to seal the title, per Al Jazeera.

Watch Pape Gueye's goal below:

Why Pape Thiaw faces suspension

Despite lifting the trophy, Senegal could still face serious repercussions for their actions during the final, with head coach Thiaw now expected to be sanctioned.

Following the match, Thiaw publicly apologised for instructing his players to leave the pitch, admitting he had reacted emotionally in the heat of the moment.

“After reflecting on it, I made them come back – you can react in the heat of the moment,” Thiaw told beIN Sports. “We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn't have done it but it's done and now we present our apologies to football.”

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later issued a statement condemning Senegal’s conduct and confirmed that an investigation had been opened, with “appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

According to journalist Romain Molina, Thiaw is expected to be the first member of the Senegal delegation to face punishment, with the CAF Disciplinary Commission set to hand him a suspension. The exact length of the ban has yet to be determined.

Molina also warned that the fallout may not end with Thiaw, suggesting that the events of the AFCON final could ultimately prove “costly” for several Senegal players as disciplinary proceedings continue.

