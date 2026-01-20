Bodo/Glimt are leading Manchester City 3-1 in their ongoing Champions League Group Stage clash on Tuesday night, January 20, at the Aspmyra Stadion in Norway.

The Norwegian side’s hero so far has been Kasper Hogh, who opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before doubling his tally just two minutes later, putting City on the back foot early in the contest.

Bodo/Glimt lead Manchester City 2-0 at half-time. Image credit: Martin Ole Wold

The Premier League giants, who arrived in Norway without Antoine Sememyo due to UEFA registration rules, have struggled to find a foothold against the energetic home side.

City, managed by Pep Guardiola, regrouped during the break, but it was the home side that added to their tally in the second half as Jens Hauge scored in the 58th minute before Rayan Cherki pulled one back for City, as the Guardian noted.

This result marks another reminder that Champions League football can produce unexpected twists, as smaller clubs increasingly challenge the dominance of Europe’s elite.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Man City so far

22’ – Kasper Hogh scores for Bodo/Glimt (1-0)

24’ – Kasper Hogh doubles lead with a brace (2-0)

58' - Jens Hauge (3-0)

60' - Ryan Cherki (3-1)

As the BBC stated, Rodri was sent off just two minutes after Cherki's effort, after the 2024 Euro Player of the Tournament picked a second booking.

Bodo/Glimt 3 Man City 1: Fans' reactions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has gathered some fan reactions on social media, with Bodo/Glimt still leading Manchester City.

IK: ''Arsenal will play against man city and won’t win them like others are doing.''

FutClinic: ''Mentality in Manchester city is beyond 3:0 I love this mentality.''

PJ Supra: ''Time to get the chequebook out again Pep.''

John Hamman: ''Harland doing nothing. looks like he wants a transfer. bad attitude sulking.''

David Allan: ''I said when we beat City we shouldn't read too much into it. They're dire.''

Haron: ''They are still seeing Manchester United in the field.''

Craig Sutherland: ''He will spend another billion try win everything.''

Boy Legend: ''If City wants to win something they should go to Morroco and win Towels.''

Mohammed Aslam: ''When they missed their supports Michael Oliver, Chris Kavanagh and Antonio Taylor.''

Stanley Okauma: ''When you see an AI result, you'll know. This one is definitely AI.''

Stuart: ''"quick, bring out the cheque book" we need more defenders!!!''

Gio Ortiz: ''And United fans think they are back cause they beat this awful side.''

Paul: ''Pathetic football performance from Man City all game long.''

Why City's Semenyo missed Bodo/Glimt match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Antoine Sememyo was unable to feature in Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Bodø/Glimt and Manchester City.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian is ineligible due to UEFA regulations, as he was not included in Manchester City’s squad list submitted last September, and players signed during the January transfer window cannot be registered for European competition until the knockout stages begin in February.

