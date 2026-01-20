Award-winning gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's senior brother has gone viral after the singer's passing

The elder brother of the famous singer who redefined Akan gospel music's reaction has generated conversations online

Some social media users have commented on the video, sharing their deep sorrow and profound memories of the late artist

The late legendary Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong's brother has emerged online after his death.

The award-winning gospel star was confirmed dead on January 20, 2026, after he was admitted to the Emena hospital.

Yaw Sarpong’s Brother's Reaction After Hearing About His Death Breaks Hearts

Yaw Sarpong's brother reacts after his death

The founder of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo band, Yaw Sarpong's elder brother, has been spotted at the one-week observance of the late musician Aseibu Amanfi in the Asanti Region.

The elderly man whose name was not disclosed by the blogger was seated at the star-studded event, staring at his phone.

He refused to comment on his brother's death, although he was spotted in a black ensemble at the event.

The TikTok video of the late Yaw Sarpong's senior brother is below:

Bishop J.Y Adu blames Yaw Sarpong's family

Ghanaian man of God Bishop J.Y Adu has sparked controversy online after slamming late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s family, accusing them of causing his death.

In an interview with Adom FM in Accra, the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi claimed that the family arrived for Yaw Sarpong a day after Maame Tiwaa passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The man of God claimed that despite his warnings that they would be unable to treat his illness, they insisted on taking him to their family house.

Bishop Adu claimed that Sarpong's untimely death resulted from the family's disregard for his warning.

The Facebook video is below:

Reactions as Yaw Sarpong is confirmed dead

Some social media users have sent their condolence messages to Yaw Sarpong's family after his passing on January 7, 2026. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Odiko Kwaku stated:

"We are no better than those whose deaths shock us. We too would leave this world someday, somehow,..let's prepare to meet the Lord."

Emmanuel Tagor Sterling stated:

"Rest well Music icon... We're just here to observe, learn, love and go..!! We come to this world, we struggle to have power, money, fame and everything then we leave these things behind and die..!!."

Isaac Mensah commented:

"You have serve ur country well with good music that heals the souls of people.well done sir.safe journey to ur maker.... love ur music from kidi time till now."

Nanaama Addy stated:

"God has blessed the actual wife to live longer than them."

Kwabena Asante stated:

Awww, Maame Tiwaa , so you cannot sing the chorus alone."

Odeneho Kwaku commented:

"That’s surprisingly concerning. Coming just after his lead singer transitioned on?."

Akosua Abrefi Duah commented:

"This case will be easy for Team legal wife, because the mistress is also gone. I hope and pray we are all taking notes of how to live our lives. So much lessons so we won’t make mistakes. You lived and did your part, Your music will forever be in our hearts and beyond. Rip legend."

The Yaw Sarpong poses with his band member, Asomafo. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Background, music and legacy of Yaw Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the humble beginnings, educational background and music career of the late Yaw Sarpong.

The founder of the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group's father was a prominent figure in Ghana who died after his imprisonment.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after hearing about the gospel star's demise.

