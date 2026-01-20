The Norwegian side raced into a 2-0 lead against Manchester City, exposing the Premier League giants with a ruthless first-half display

A quickfire brace from Kasper Hogh and a second-half strike from Jens Hauge put Pep Guardiola’s side under severe pressure in Norway

Rodri’s dismissal compounded City’s struggles, sparking widespread criticism and reaction from fans on social media

Bodo/Glimt defeated Manchester City 3-1 in thei UEFA Champions League Group Stage encounter on Tuesday night, January 20, at the Aspmyra Stadion in Norway, producing one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

The Norwegian champions raced into a commanding early lead thanks to a brilliant brace from Kasper Hogh.

The striker opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before striking again just two minutes later, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side reeling and struggling to cope with the intensity of the hosts.

Manchester City, who travelled to Norway without January signing Antoine Sememyo due to UEFA registration rules, failed to settle in the first half as Bodo/Glimt dominated proceedings with pace, energy and clinical finishing.

City attempted to regroup after the break, but it was Bodo/Glimt who struck again in the second half.

Jens Hauge made it 3-0 in the 58th minute, further igniting the home crowd and putting the Premier League champions firmly on the brink of a stunning defeat. Just two minutes later, Rayan Cherki pulled one back for City to reduce the deficit, as noted by The Guardian.

Moments after Cherki’s goal, City’s problems deepened when Rodri was sent off following a second booking, according to the BBC, leaving Guardiola’s side down to ten men with over 30 minutes still to play.

The match has once again highlighted the unpredictability of Champions League football, as Europe’s traditional heavyweights continue to face stiff challenges from emerging sides on the continental stage.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City goals

22’ – Kasper Hogh scores (1-0)

24’ – Kasper Hogh completes his brace (2-0)

58’ – Jens Hauge makes it 3-0

60’ – Rayan Cherki pulls one back (3-1)

62’ – Rodri sent off after second yellow card

Bodo/Glimt 3–1 Manchester City: Fans react

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has rounded up fresh reactions from fans on social media as Bodø/Glimt continue to stun Manchester City in Norway.

Alex Turner: “Arsenal will face City soon and won’t get it this easy like others have.”

FootyMindset: “This Manchester City mentality after going 3-0 down is something else.”

Leo Carter: “Pep warming up the credit card again after this.”

Mark Reynolds: “Haaland has been invisible. Body language looks off tonight.”

Tom Whitaker: “We beat City earlier and people overhyped it. They look really poor now.”

Abdul Rahman: “They’re still playing like they’re facing Manchester United.”

Neil Fraser: “Another billion spent and still struggling in Europe.”

UrbanFan: “If City want trophies, maybe they should try winning something else entirely.”

Samir Khan: “No referees to bail them out tonight.”

Victor Osei: “This scoreline looks unreal—feels like something out of a video game.”

Why City’s Sememyo Missed Bodo/Glimt Clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the reason Antoine Sememyo was unavailable for Manchester City’s Champions League encounter against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward is ineligible under UEFA rules, having not been named in City’s squad list submitted in September, with January signings only permitted to be registered once the knockout stages begin in February.

