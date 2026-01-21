Senegal’s AFCON 2025 heroes were handsomely rewarded after their historic triumph

The victorious Lions of Teranga and their entourage received generous recognition following their victory against Morocco

Pape Gueye netted the only goal of the final, which ended in chaotic circumstances

Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions were honoured in style this week as President Bassirou Diomaye Faye rewarded the victorious Lions of Teranga following their thrilling win over Morocco in the final.

The national heroes, still celebrating their historic triumph, were received at a special ceremony on Tuesday, January 20, where the head of state presented them with both generous cash bonuses and prime coastal land.

Senegal players receive bonuses and coastal land

"You won with dedication, respect, and never lost sight of what you represent," President Diomaye Faye said.

As reported by So Foot, each member of the squad received 75 million CFA francs (approximately $135,000) and 1,500 square metres of land on the Petite-Côte, a popular coastal region south of Dakar renowned for its beaches and resorts.

Coaches, federation officials, and delegation also rewarded

The coaching staff and members of the Senegalese Football Federation were each awarded 50 million CFA francs (around $89,000) and 1,000 square metres of land on the Petite-Côte. Other delegation members received 20 million CFA francs (roughly €30,500) and 500 square metres of coastal land.

Additionally, 305 million CFA francs ($545,000) in bonuses will be shared among all employees of the Ministry of Sports, recognising their role in Senegal’s success.

This is not the first time the Lions of Teranga have been generously rewarded. After their 2021 AFCON victory, the team received 50 million CFA francs and two plots of land from then-President Macky Sall, one in Dakar and another in Diamniadio.

With all these gifts, the victorious squad now faces the exciting challenge of managing an impressive real estate portfolio, underscoring how Senegal honours its football heroes for their continental success.

Senegal win dramatic 2025 AFCON final

Meanwhile, regarding the 2025 AFCON final on Sunday, January 18 in Rabat, Foot Africa reported that Pape Gueye emerged as the unexpected hero, smashing in a stunning long-range strike in the 94th minute to clinch a thrilling final for Senegal.

Yet the excitement didn’t end with the goal, as the match had already been thrown into chaos in the dying moments of regular time.

In the dying moments of the AFCON final, a VAR review led referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to award Morocco a controversial penalty after Senegal’s Malick Diouf appeared to foul Brahim Diaz during a corner.

The decision sparked outrage from Senegal’s players and coaching staff, who briefly left the pitch amid chaos, with senior figures like Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf intervening to calm the situation.

Morocco’s penalty was squandered as Diaz’s Panenka was easily saved by Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy, a miss that proved pivotal. Senegal went on to score in extra time, securing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

2025 AFCON Prize Money

