Trent Alexander-Arnold is experiencing a challenging spell at Real Madrid, with his role in the team under question

The English right-back’s future in Spain remains uncertain as he struggles to establish himself this season

Arne Slot delivered a stark warning to Alexander-Arnold before he departed for Real Madrid

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s struggles in Spain appear to be coming to fruition, just as former Liverpool manager Arne Slot had hinted before he departed from Anfield.

As of January 27, 2026, the 27-year-old right-back has endured a frustrating season since joining Real Madrid last summer, with injuries limiting him to only 11 appearances, including seven starts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggles at Real Madrid, as Arne Slot's warning resurfaces. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA, Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Arbeloa reportedly urges Alexander-Arnold to leave

According to reports from Fichajes, the situation may worsen for Alexander-Arnold, with new Real boss Álvaro Arbeloa allegedly informing the defender that he is unlikely to feature in the team and should consider moving on in the summer.

Despite initially arriving under Xabi Alonso’s management, the Liverpool academy graduate never had guaranteed first-team status, and his difficulties in Spain have reignited memories of Slot’s prescient comments ahead of his exit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid. Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Slot’s parting words to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Slot’s observations on Alexander-Arnold before the end of the 2024/25 campaign now seem remarkably insightful.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s final game of the season, Slot hinted at underlying issues in the defender’s performance and attitude.

“I speak with most players regularly, though not every day. When circumstances require it, I speak with them more often. With Trent, there were reasons for me to have more conversations than with someone like Virgil van Dijk.

''I talk to him as a person, and that relationship, combined with shared successes, creates a bond different from what fans see. He was also in my office frequently at the start of pre-season for various matters.”

Pressed on what he meant, Slot admitted:

“Trent was set to leave eventually, so I thought it was better to be upfront. Perhaps it was even a small gesture I could leave for Xabi Alonso.”

Moreover, Slot also addressed the defender's on-field work, saying:

“I wasn’t satisfied with every aspect of his training. At times, he could push himself harder. I told him he is a far stronger defender than people realise, but he doesn’t always demonstrate it. When he is focused and fully committed, very few players can get past him. His speed, agility, and mindset are exceptional, but it’s about consistently showing that in every game.”

Now, Alexander-Arnold faces the reality of Arbeloa’s stern message at Real Madrid, with his playing time under threat and a potential summer move looming, as Madrid Universal noted.

When Alonso backed Alexander-Arnold to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso came to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the club’s trip to Elche, where the English right-back was set to make just his third start in La Liga this season.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself since leaving Liverpool, with injuries restricting him to limited appearances and only two league starts so far in the current campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh