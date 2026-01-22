Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid after a disappointing first season in Spain

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Alexander-Arnold, who has made just 11 appearances in the 2025/26 season

High expectations at the Bernabeu have not been met, leaving the former Liverpool right-back frustrated and open to a transfer

Real Madrid could be on the verge of an unexpected dilemma as speculation grows over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Just months after his high-profile free transfer from Liverpool, the English right-back is reportedly contemplating an early exit, according to reports.

Alexander-Arnold’s move to Spain was hailed as a major coup. Signing one of Europe’s most renowned full-backs without a transfer fee was seen as a statement by the club, signalling their intent to reinforce a side that continues to chase dominance both domestically and in Europe.

Fans and pundits alike expected the 25-year-old to quickly cement himself as a key figure in the squad.

Yet, the reality of life at Real Madrid has proven more complicated. Despite flashes of quality, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to establish himself as an automatic first-choice right-back.

Periods on the bench and being rotated out of the starting XI have dented his confidence and left him questioning his role within the team, according to Fichajes via Madrid Universal.

Why Alexander-Arnold eyes Real Madrid exit

While minor physical setbacks have disrupted his rhythm, sources suggest they are not the primary source of his frustration. Instead, it is the unfulfilled promises and the mismatch between expectations and reality that weigh heaviest.

As Fichajes stated, those close to the England international had envisioned a fresh chapter at the Bernabeu, a chance to lead both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Rather than flourishing, however, he appears to be drifting from the project he once embraced, leaving an uneasy gap between player and club.

Bayern Munich shows interest in Alexander-Arnold

As talk of a potential departure gains momentum, European heavyweights are taking note. Reports from England and Germany indicate that Bayern Munich, who were once linked with the defender, have been tracking the situation closely.

The Bavarian club, seeking to bolster their options at right-back, view Alexander-Arnold as an ideal candidate, combining international pedigree with proven quality.

If Real Madrid decide to sanction a transfer, Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to move quickly to sign the former Liverpool defender, who has featured in just 11 games for the club during the 2025/26 season, according to Transfermarkt.

