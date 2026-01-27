What should have been a passionate journey to support PAOK in Europe ended in unimaginable tragedy on a Romanian highway

Chilling dashcam footage shows the exact moment a minivan swerved into danger, led to a crash and caused deaths

PAOK’s crucial match with Lyon is now eclipsed by the loss of seven devoted supporters travelling to back their team

Seven football supporters have tragically lost their lives in a horrific collision in Romania when their minivan collided head-on with a lorry.

The devastating accident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, January 27, as the fans were en route to France to watch Greek side PAOK face Olympique Lyonnais in a crucial Europa League fixture on Thursday, January 29.

Seven PAOK fans die in a devastating car crash while travelling to France for Europa League game against Lyon. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

PAOK fans die in minivan crash

Three other Greek fans travelling with the group were seriously injured and have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

The ten PAOK followers were making their way through western Romania in a black minivan when they attempted an overtaking manoeuvre.

As stated by The Sun, dashcam footage captured the harrowing moment the vehicle veered into the opposite lane to overtake another car.

At that precise moment, a large lorry appeared, coming rapidly towards the minivan. With two other vehicles occupying the adjacent lane, the driver reportedly tried to swerve to avoid a collision. Sadly, the evasive action only placed the minivan directly in the path of the oncoming truck.

The impact was catastrophic, sending the smaller van skidding across the road and scattering debris across both lanes of the E70 highway, which runs between Caransebes and Lugoj.

According to Greek City Times, emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, seven of the passengers were pronounced dead.

Authorities are now conducting a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, Daily Romania reported the tragedy on X, stating:

“Tragedy in Romania: a van carrying fans of the Greek club PAOK crashed into an oncoming truck after attempting an overtaking manoeuvre. Seven people have died, and three others are injured and in critical condition. The victims were travelling to France to support their team in an Europa League match against Lyon.”

MeteoFoot also confirmed the painful news on the same social media platform, writing:

''Tragedy struck: six PAOK supporters, en route to Lyon to attend the match between OL and their club, PAOK, died in a road accident today in Romania. Many fans were expected. Deepest thoughts, condolences, and solidarity. Rest in peace.''

Messages of condolence pour in for the seven PAOK fans who were killed en route to the Lyon-PAOK Europa League match. Image credit: MeteoFootMaps

Source: Twitter

PAOK currently sit 12th in the Europa League standings, placing them in the play-off qualifier positions.

While they are already guaranteed to remain in the competition regardless of Thursday’s result, a victory against Lyon could see them automatically progress to the next round.

Olympique Lyonnais, meanwhile, are top of the group phase, level on points with Aston Villa, making Thursday’s match a pivotal clash.

Rado Vidosic's passing

Earlier on Tuesday, YEN.com.gh reported the death of the Brighton & Hove Albion Women's coach Rado Vidosic at the age of 64.

Vidosic joined the Seagulls in January 2025 and worked closely with his son Dario to help guide the club to a fifth-place finish in the WSL.

Source: YEN.com.gh