Manchester City found a distinctly Ghanaian way to celebrate Antoine Semenyo’s latest milestone for the Sky Blues

The 26-year-old opened his Premier League account as City returned to winning ways after a difficult run of results

Semenyo’s display did not go unnoticed, with manager Pep Guardiola singling him out for praise after the match

Manchester City found a special way to mark Antoine Semenyo's breakthrough moment in the Premier League, blending football pride with Ghanaian culture in a celebration that quickly travelled across social media.

The English champions honoured the forward's first top-flight strike with a short compilation video backed by Real Thing from Kwesi Arthur featuring King Promise, a choice that instantly struck a chord with fans at home and abroad.

Man City celebrate Antoine Semenyo with Kwesi Arthur and King Promise’s ‘Real Thing’ soundtrack. Photo credit: @iamkingpromise/Instagram, Michael Regan/Getty and @kwesiarthur_/Instagram.

Kwesi Arthur & Promise get City shoutout

The music selection was more than background sound. It felt like recognition of identity, roots and journey.

Supporters praised City for embracing culture alongside performance, describing the moment as thoughtful and authentic rather than routine content.

Watch the video:

This approach mirrors what other Premier League sides have done in recent seasons.

West Ham United regularly highlighted Mohammed Kudus with Ghanaian soundtracks, while Tottenham Hotspur continued the tradition after his move, even involving King Paluta and Stonebwoy in club-related videos.

Watch how West Ham honoured King Paluta:

Stonebwoy later produced a refix of Overlord to welcome Kudus to Spurs, turning a transfer into a cultural moment.

City now appears to have drawn inspiration from that path, using music to deepen the connection between player and audience.

Below is Stonebwoy's theme song for Kudus:

While King Promise is known for his support of Chelsea, Kwesi Arthur has long declared love for Hearts of Oak, adding another layer of intrigue to the tribute.

Analysing Semenyo's performance at Man City

Semenyo's impact on the pitch has matched the attention online.

Since arriving in January, he has brought pace, confidence and sharp movement that have lifted the attacking unit.

His first goal came on debut against Exeter City in the EFL Cup, followed by a brace versus Newcastle United in the FA Cup, according to BBC Sport.

Although he failed to score against Manchester United last week, the Ghana international finally opened his Premier League account against Wolves, a moment that felt inevitable given his form.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates his first Premier League goal for Man City with Omar Marmoush. Photo by Michael Regan.

The Black Stars attacker will miss the final Champions League league phase match against Galatasaray, with a return expected against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 1, per Sofascore.

Even so, his presence is already being felt inside the dressing room and beyond.

Pep Guardiola did not hide his admiration after the match, focusing on effort and intelligence in key moments.

"Antoine [Semenyo] came with incredible energy - and you know the numbers, strikers are a question of numbers."

"Since he arrived, Antoine has been unbelievable! He made a good goal, it looks easy, but the control is perfect - pass the ball into the net.

"He made another chance with an excellent pass from Marc [Guehi]. He had another chance with the crossbar."

For Semenyo, the goal and the tribute together signalled something bigger. He is not just settling in. He is being embraced.

Semenyo receives high rating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Manchester Evening News rated Antoine Semenyo highly for his display against Wolves.

The Ghanaian forward earned an impressive 8/10 score.

