On Wednesday, January 28, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) handed down sanctions to the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), Senegalese players, and their coaching staff following the dramatic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 final against Morocco on January 18.

However, these disciplinary measures apply exclusively to CAF competitions and will not affect Senegal’s participation in other tournaments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Papae Thiaw and players can play 2026 World Cup matches despite CAF suspensions. Image credit: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu

Senegal claimed a 1–0 victory over Morocco in the final thanks to Pape Gueye’s stoppage-time goal in the 94th minute. The match was overshadowed by controversy in extra time when referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty.

In protest, several Senegalese players, led by head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, walked off the pitch and headed toward the dressing room. Play resumed only after Sadio Mané intervened and convinced his teammates to return.

Senegal national team during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat. Image credit: orbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images

CAF punishes Senegal's Pape Thiaw and players

CAF’s Disciplinary Board subsequently reviewed the incidents and announced sanctions on January 28. Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw was suspended for five official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour and bringing the game into disrepute, alongside a $100,000 fine.

Senegalese players Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each suspended for two CAF matches for misconduct toward the referee.

The FSF itself was fined $300,000 for the improper conduct of fans and another $300,000 for the unsporting behaviour of players and technical staff.

An additional $15,000 fine was imposed due to team misconduct after five players received yellow cards.

CAF bans won't affect Senegal's WC games

Importantly, CAF has emphasised that these sanctions apply only to CAF-organised competitions, such as the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, and other continental tournaments.

This means that Senegal’s head coach Thiaw, players Ndiaye and Sarr are eligible for the Teranga Lions' 2026 FIFA World Cup matches against France and Norway.

According to Wikipedia, the 2025 AFCON winners take on the two-time world champions in a crucial Group I opener on June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Senegal will next face Erling Haaland’s national team at the same venue on June 22, before wrapping up their group stage four days later at Toronto’s BMO Field against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

