CAF has penalised Senegal after dramatic AFCON 2025 final scenes, handing out costly fines and multiple bans

What began as a historic AFCON triumph for Senegal has turned into a disciplinary nightmare

The fallout from Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final win has sparked one of CAF’s toughest disciplinary rulings in recent years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down a series of disciplinary sanctions following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final, which took place in Rabat on January 18 of this year.

Senegal edged past hosts Morocco 1–0 in a dramatic contest, sealed by Pape Gueye’s stoppage-time winner in the 94th minute.

CAF imposes significant sanctions against Senegal following AFCON 2025 final chaos. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the thrilling finale was overshadowed by controversy late in the second half of extra time, when referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty.

The decision sparked furious reactions from the Senegalese camp, culminating in several players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walking off the pitch and heading towards the dressing room in protest.

Play was only able to resume after the intervention of Senegal captain Sadio Mané, who persuaded his teammates to return to the field. The match was completed, and Senegal went on to lift their second continental trophy.

CAF acts after AFCON final controversy

Following a detailed review of the incidents, the CAF Disciplinary Board confirmed on Wednesday, January 28, that both the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) and the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), along with specific players and officials, had breached provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

Senegal was the most heavily sanctioned. Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw received a five-match suspension from all official CAF competitions for what CAF described as unsporting conduct that violated principles of fair play and integrity and brought the game into disrepute.

Pape Thiaw receives a huge fine and a five-game suspension from CAF. Image credit: Frank Fife

Source: Getty Images

In addition to the suspension, Thiaw was fined $100,000, as France 24 noted.

CAF suspends Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr

As stated on CAF's official website, two Senegalese players were also punished for their behaviour towards the match officials. Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye was handed a two-match suspension, while Ismaila Sarr received an identical ban, both for unsporting conduct directed at the referee.

Meanwhile, the FSF itself was hit with several substantial fines. CAF imposed a $300,000 fine for the improper conduct of Senegalese supporters, ruling that their actions damaged the image of the game.

A further $300,000 fine was levied against the federation for the unsporting behaviour of the team’s players and technical staff, which CAF said breached principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity and again brought the sport into disrepute.

In addition, Senegal was fined $15,000 due to team misconduct after five of their players were shown yellow cards during the final.

CAF reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline, respect for match officials and the integrity of its competitions, stressing that behaviour undermining the spirit of the game would continue to attract firm sanctions, regardless of the occasion or status of the teams involved.

Senegal's AFCON winners generously rewarded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegal’s AFCON 2025 heroes were given a grand reception after defeating Morocco, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye hosting the Lions of Teranga in celebration of their triumph.

According to So Foot, both players and coaching staff received cash rewards and land allocations, highlighting the country’s gratitude for the landmark success.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh