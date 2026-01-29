CAF Slaps Heavy Sanctions on Senegal After AFCON 2025 Final Chaos vs Morocco
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down a series of disciplinary sanctions following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final, which took place in Rabat on January 18 of this year.
Senegal edged past hosts Morocco 1–0 in a dramatic contest, sealed by Pape Gueye’s stoppage-time winner in the 94th minute.
However, the thrilling finale was overshadowed by controversy late in the second half of extra time, when referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty.
The decision sparked furious reactions from the Senegalese camp, culminating in several players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walking off the pitch and heading towards the dressing room in protest.
Play was only able to resume after the intervention of Senegal captain Sadio Mané, who persuaded his teammates to return to the field. The match was completed, and Senegal went on to lift their second continental trophy.
CAF acts after AFCON final controversy
Following a detailed review of the incidents, the CAF Disciplinary Board confirmed on Wednesday, January 28, that both the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) and the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), along with specific players and officials, had breached provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code.
Senegal was the most heavily sanctioned. Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw received a five-match suspension from all official CAF competitions for what CAF described as unsporting conduct that violated principles of fair play and integrity and brought the game into disrepute.
In addition to the suspension, Thiaw was fined $100,000, as France 24 noted.
CAF suspends Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr
As stated on CAF's official website, two Senegalese players were also punished for their behaviour towards the match officials. Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye was handed a two-match suspension, while Ismaila Sarr received an identical ban, both for unsporting conduct directed at the referee.
Meanwhile, the FSF itself was hit with several substantial fines. CAF imposed a $300,000 fine for the improper conduct of Senegalese supporters, ruling that their actions damaged the image of the game.
A further $300,000 fine was levied against the federation for the unsporting behaviour of the team’s players and technical staff, which CAF said breached principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity and again brought the sport into disrepute.
In addition, Senegal was fined $15,000 due to team misconduct after five of their players were shown yellow cards during the final.
CAF reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline, respect for match officials and the integrity of its competitions, stressing that behaviour undermining the spirit of the game would continue to attract firm sanctions, regardless of the occasion or status of the teams involved.
