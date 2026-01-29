The fallout from the dramatic AFCON final has taken another turn, with renewed calls for disciplinary action against Senegal coach Pape Thiaw

A former CAF official has weighed in, outlining why he believes the tactician warrants a six-month suspension

CAF had earlier announced sanctions against both Senegal and Morocco for their roles in the chaotic scenes that marred the final

CAF moved swiftly on January 28, 2026, announcing firm sanctions after the disorder that overshadowed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Both Senegal and Morocco faced disciplinary action, as the continental football governing body sought to address scenes many observers labelled damaging to the sport’s image. The most severe individual penalty landed on Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

CAF slaps heavy sanctions on Pape Thiaw

CAF handed the 44-year-old a five-match suspension in official competitions and a $100,000 fine.

The charge cited unsporting conduct and actions considered harmful to the game’s reputation under its disciplinary code.

Trouble began late in the contest when a controversial penalty went Morocco’s way deep into added time.

In the heat of the moment, Thiaw urged his players to leave the field. The gesture risked pushing an already tense atmosphere over the edge.

Sadio Mane stepped in, speaking with teammates and persuading them to continue. His intervention helped restore order and allowed play to resume.

Soon after, Pape Gueye struck in the fourth minute of the first half of extra time, sealing Senegal’s second continental title amid confusion.

Opinion on the punishment remains split. Some feel the measures fit the offence, while others believe they fall short. Raymond Hack, immediate past chair of CAF’s Disciplinary Committee, belongs to the latter group.

Why Pape Thiaw deserves 6-month ban

Hack argued that Thiaw’s conduct crossed acceptable boundaries for someone in such a position of influence. He stressed that leaders should defuse volatile situations rather than inflame them.

“The entire incident was caused by the coach of the Senegalese team [Pape Thiaw], who took it upon himself to call the players off. Had he not done that, you may not have had the reaction from the supporters that you had, you may not have the reaction from the players that you had," Hack told UK-based Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

"Certainly, the behaviour of the ball boys is something that should have never, ever happened, and that should never happen again. “Those people are there for the benefit of the game… The type of image that you are creating by fining the coach five games in CAF competitions and $100,000 is minimal to the damage that he has done to CAF’s image.

"If anything, the coach should have been banned from all football activities, certainly for six months. His fine should have been in excess of that. And certainly, the federation is responsible for that fine.

“The entire incident was caused by him. If not for Sadio Mane, it would have been an absolute tragedy for CAF and the football community of Africa. Again, it gives the impression that Africa doesn't know how to control its spectators, which CAF has tried for many years to improve.

"I think they have been able to improve it, but the fact that you ban the coach for five games and you still allow him to go to the World Cup, which is the centrepiece of football in the world, after something like this, is something that I cannot reconcile, unfortunately.

Meanwhile, Thiaw has urged supporters not to donate to a crowdfunding set up to help cover his fine.

Will CAF's sanctions affect Senegal's WC games?

