Ghanaian fans can watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup live as StarTimes acquires exclusive broadcasting rights

Top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Inter Miami will battle for glory in the expanded Club World Cup

Despite African participation, no Ghanaian footballer would feature in the 2025 tournament, a disappointing fact for fans

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian football lovers have every reason to celebrate as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live on StarTimes.

The Chinese digital-TV giant has officially secured exclusive rights to telecast the maiden 32-team edition of the prestigious tournament, ensuring that fans across Ghana won’t miss a moment of the action.

Ghanaian fans can watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on StarTimes in Ghana with the tournament scheduled for June 14 and June 15. Image credit: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

StarTimes secures 2025 Club World Cup rights

This exciting development marks a significant milestone for sports broadcasting in Ghana.

With this latest rights acquisition, StarTimes continues to strengthen its position as the go-to destination for football content in Africa.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promises to be the biggest in the competition’s history, with an expanded format that mirrors the FIFA World Cup for national teams.

StarTimes will bring every kick, goal, and celebration from the global stage directly into Ghanaian homes.

Some Ghanaian football fans at the 2022 Kirin Cup in in June 2022. Image credit: ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

What are the notable Club World Cup participating teams?

The 2025 edition, to be held in the United States, will see 32 teams of the world’s top clubs compete for global supremacy.

European giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid will feature in the tournament.

These teams are expected to field their top talents, setting the stage for thrilling matchups.

Adding a touch of flair from the Americas, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will represent Major League Soccer, giving fans another chance to watch the Argentine icon on the global stage.

This inclusion has already sparked excitement among fans who look forward to seeing Messi face off against Europe’s elite clubs.

Which African teams will play at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Africa will also be well represented, with four continental giants—Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad AC (Morocco), Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)—securing their places.

These clubs have dominated African football in recent years and will be eager to prove themselves against the best from other continents.

Their participation adds diversity to the tournament and a chance for African football to shine on a global platform as underperforming Ghana duo, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko miss out.

Will any Ghanaian player play at the Club World Cup in USA?

Despite the celebratory atmosphere around the tournament's broadcast, there’s a tinge of disappointment for Ghanaian fans: no Ghanaian player will be part of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

This absence is particularly disheartening given Ghana’s strong football heritage and the many talented players the country has produced.

While Ghanaians will still be able to enjoy world-class football, the lack of local representation is a reminder of the challenges facing Ghanaian players trying to break into top-tier clubs.

Maiden FIFA Club World Cup

With 32 teams from across the globe, star-studded lineups, and intense competition, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to be a historic tournament.

Thanks to StarTimes, Ghanaian fans will have front-row seats to witness every electrifying moment. Even without a local player in the mix, the thrill of global football excellence will be just a remote click away.

Arsenal backed to sack Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the strong opinion of a London-based sports journalist who calls for Thomas Partey to be shown the exit doors at Arsenal folloing the latter's mistakes against Paris Saint-Germain.

The costly Partey errors against PSG saw the French side claim a second successive UEFA CL semis win against the Gunners, and the Ghanaian was the most lambasted Arsenal player.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man was expected to make a difference in his return to the Arsenal starting lineup after missing out on the first leg through suspension, however, it was a might to forget for the Ghana international.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh