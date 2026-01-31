Reports suggest Thomas Partey has been playing through a significant injury that has impacted his performances for Villarreal this season

The Ghanaian midfielder's displays have drawn scrutiny, with head coach Marcelino recently criticising the midfielder

YEN.com.gh explains the medical condition which has hampered Partey's progress since returning to Spain

Marcelino Toral’s blunt assessment of Thomas Partey after Villarreal’s heavy European defeat has stirred debate, yet a possible medical concern may offer context behind the Ghanaian’s recent struggles.

The experienced midfielder endured a difficult Wednesday night as the Spanish side fell 3-0 in their last Champions League league phase outing, and the coach did not hide his frustration during his post match remarks.

Partey, now 32, started that contest but did not return after the interval. His early withdrawal signalled clear displeasure from the bench.

Supporters quickly shared divided opinions, with some backing the manager’s honesty while others urged caution before drawing firm conclusions about the player’s level.

The medical condition behind Partey's poor form

Fresh reports from Ghanasoccernet, have since linked the former Arsenal man to pubalgia, a condition that can quietly trouble elite athletes.

Commonly called a sports hernia, this problem affects the groin and lower abdominal area - a condition Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and others have battled in recent times.

It is frequent in football due to repeated sprints, sharp turns, and sudden shifts in direction during matches.

Unlike many injuries, this issue does not always show obvious damage. That makes detection tricky while discomfort can still limit movement, balance, and power.

For someone operating in central areas, where duels, quick pivots, and bursts of acceleration are routine, such pain can disrupt rhythm in a big way.

Even when a player is cleared to feature, lingering soreness may reduce sharpness and affect confidence on the ball.

Treatment usually demands careful workload control, focused therapy, and sometimes surgery.

After that comes a gradual return to full intensity. If this diagnosis proves accurate, patience becomes essential.

Regaining peak level after such a setback rarely happens overnight, yet proper care often leads to strong comebacks.

Deep dive into Partey's struggles at Villarreal

Despite ongoing discomfort, Partey has continued to make himself available while Villarreal navigate a testing spell. Those close to the situation insist his dedication has never wavered.

They say he has done everything possible to manage the issue while still offering support whenever called upon.

The Ghana international arrived as a free agent following the end of his deal in England and has featured 21 times across competitions this term, as cited by Transfermarkt.

However, consistent influence has proved elusive. Within the squad, options such as Dani Parejo, Santi Comesana, Carlos Macia, and Pape Gueye have often edged ahead in various performance areas.

Below is a comparison of Villarreal's midfield options (data culled from Squawka):

Comparison Metrics Thomas Partey Pape Gueye Dani Parejo Carlos Macia Santi Comesana Games 14 15 18 4 19 Minutes played 666 958 886 77 1337 Goals 0 2 0 0 2 Passes completed 329 416 474 32 553 Forward passes 87 170 150 7 190 Passing accuracy 86.35% 81.25% 88.27% 84.21% 82.41% Duels won 34 54 56 6 81 Clearance 12 21 8 2 27 Interception 11 12 7 2 10 Touches 486 681 688 56 891 Ball recoveries 34 51 44 8 75 Possession lost 75 133 113 9 168

There remains belief that a fully fit Partey can still play a key role. Both club followers and Black Stars supporters hope that once his body responds well to treatment, the composed presence and authority once seen in midfield battles will return.

For now, the conversation around his form sits at the intersection of tough coaching standards and the hidden toll injuries can take on even seasoned professionals.

