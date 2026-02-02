Real Madrid have officially responded to concerns over Jude Bellingham after he suffered an injury scare that looked serious

The English midfielder was forced off during Madrid’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano after clutching the back of his thigh

If the diagnosis reveals a long-term issue, Bellingham could face a race against time to be fit for the 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid are holding their breath over Jude Bellingham after the midfielder limped off injured during a tense 2-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, February 1.

The England star lasted less than ten minutes at the Bernabéu before clutching his left leg, his face buried in his shirt as he fought back tears.

It was a painful sight for supporters, who had barely settled into their seats when the evening took a worrying turn.

Bellingham pulled up while making a run and immediately signalled to the bench. Brahim Diaz, who missed a crucial penalty in the AFCON 2025 final, came on in his place as medical staff guided the former Borussia Dortmund star off the pitch.

Despite the early setback, Madrid pushed on and secured the win through a late Kylian Mbappé penalty, but the result felt secondary once news of the injury emerged.

Real Madrid reacts to Jude Bellingham injury scare

The club later issued an official statement confirming the problem but stopped short of giving a recovery timeline.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting evolution," the club statement read.

This setback comes after a previous shoulder problem that sidelined Bellingham for six games across 63 days, according to Transfermarkt.

Another absence would arrive at a difficult moment in the campaign, both for club and country.

Will injury affect Bellingham's World Cup chances?

Over the past year, Bellingham has been competing with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers for a role in Thomas Tuchel’s setup.

Their seasons have unfolded in different ways. Rogers has grown into a central figure at Villa, driving a push for Champions League qualification.

Bellingham’s journey, on the other hand, has been more turbulent. He has even faced jeers from sections of the Bernabeu crowd in recent weeks, while manager Xabi Alonso was dismissed last month, adding to the sense of instability.

Time on the treatment table is the last thing the midfielder needs as he tries to cement his place.

An extended spell out could make it harder to walk straight back into Tuchel’s plans, especially with competition fierce in attacking midfield areas.

There is also an international angle. Ghana have been drawn in the same World Cup pool as England, Croatia, and Panama in Group L.

If this injury sidelines Bellingham for the tournament, it would remove one of the Three Lions’ most influential figures.

Still, England possess depth, meaning any absence would be felt but not impossible to cover.

For now, all eyes remain on medical updates as Madrid wait for clarity on one of their brightest talents.

Courtois blames Bellingham for Madrid's woes

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thibaut Courtois feels Jude Bellingham has become part of the team’s issues and has shared those concerns with Álvaro Arbeloa.

The goalkeeper reportedly thinks the England star loses focus easily, contributes little defensively, and offers limited value when he is not effective in attack.

