Antoine Semenyo has explained why Manchester City let their advantage slip in the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur

The 26-year-old’s goal proved insufficient, as Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 2-2 draw despite leading 2-0 at halftime

Semenyo and his City teammates will now shift focus to the EFL Cup, where they host Newcastle in the second leg of their semi-final showdown

Antoine Semenyo did not hide his feelings after Manchester City let a strong position slip against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 1.

The Ghanaian attacker spoke with honesty, pointing to a drop in energy after the interval as the turning point in a contest his side had under control at the break.

For a player who has started life in sky blue at full speed, the outcome clearly stung.

City looked sharp early on and carried real threat going forward. Semenyo himself had already been involved before finding the net to extend his team’s advantage after Rayan Cherki opened the scoring.

At that stage, the visitors seemed comfortable, moving the ball with purpose and keeping Spurs pinned back.

Yet football can turn quickly when focus fades, and that is exactly how the afternoon unfolded as an own goal from Marc Guehi and a stunning strike from Dominic Solanke meant the game ended 2-2.

Semenyo explains why City drew with Tottenham

Semenyo explained that the momentum gradually shifted as Tottenham grew braver.

"They started to pick up momentum, creating chances and we started sinking deep," Semenyo told the BBC. His assessment was simple. The plan had worked early, but execution dipped later.

"The way we set up was to draw them out a little bit. It worked perfectly in the first half. I had another chance before my goal. I am kicking myself but we have to go again."

Those small details mattered. According to him, key moments were not managed well, and concentration slipped at crucial times.

At the elite level, such lapses rarely go unpunished. Spurs seized their opportunities, while City could not maintain the same sharp edge that defined the opening spell.

A match that once looked settled suddenly felt tense, and the lead disappeared.

Still, the forward chose to look ahead rather than dwell on frustration.

"Definitely [winning] would have helped our cause but it is not over yet, there are 14 games to go so anything can happen." That belief reflects a dressing room determined to respond rather than sulk.

Semenyo form gives Man City attacking boost

Individually, Semenyo continues to impress. His strike in this fixture added to a growing collection since his January switch from AFC Bournemouth.

He now has five goal involvements in five outings for his new club, made up of four finishes and one assist.

In the league alone, he has recorded 12 goals across 23 appearances, trailing only Igor Thiago and teammate Erling Haaland in the scoring charts, per ESPN.

Next up comes EFL Cup action against Newcastle United on Wednesday, February 4.

Confidence will be high, especially as he found the net in the first meeting when City secured a 2-0 victory at St James’ Park.

Avoiding a heavy loss should be enough to book a place in the final, offering Semenyo a chance to chase the first major honour of his career.

Semenyo matches Man City's 15-year record

YEN.com.gh also reported that Antoine Semenyo equalled Emmanuel Adebayor’s 15-year Manchester City record with his goal against Tottenham.

He became only the second player to score in four of his first five games for the club in all competitions.

