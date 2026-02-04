Antoine Semenyo Makes History as Man City Reach Carabao Cup Final vs Arsenal
- Antoine Semenyo keeps ticking off major milestones since sealing his January move to Manchester City
- The 26-year-old contributed to Man City’s run to the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final after they thumped Newcastle in the semi-finals
- He now stands on the brink of his first career trophy, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to face Arsenal in the showpiece
Manchester City are through to the Carabao Cup final, and Antoine Semenyo played his part as the Cityzens brushed aside holders Newcastle United to seal the job in style.
Carrying a two-goal cushion from the first meeting, Pep Guardiola’s side finished the task with authority on Wednesday night, winning 3-1 and cruising 5-1 on aggregate.
City arrived with confidence after strikes from Rayan Cherki and Semenyo in the opening clash had tilted the tie in their favour.
That early advantage meant only a heavy collapse could stop them from reaching Wembley. Instead, they came out sharp and set the tone from the first whistle.
Carabao Cup: Man City thump Newcastle
Omar Marmoush looked lively from the start and nearly opened the scoring before finally breaking through after seven minutes.
Watch Marmoush's opener:
The Egyptian forward struck again just before the half-hour mark, doubling the lead and quieting any hope of a comeback. Three minutes later, Tijjani Reijnders added a third, effectively ending the contest before the interval.
Watch Reijnders' goal:
Newcastle pulled one back through Anthony Elanga in the 62nd minute, but the goal changed little. City stayed calm, controlled the tempo, and saw out the evening without panic.
The result sends them into their tenth final in this competition, where Arsenal await after edging Chelsea in the other semi, according to SuperSport.
For many in sky blue, this stage feels familiar. For Semenyo, however, it marks new ground. The Ghana international, who was cleared to feature in the game despite earlier playing for Bournemouth, did not add to his recent scoring streak, yet his influence was clear.
On another night, he might have left with a brace. Marmoush’s opener came after a loose touch from Dan Burn, with Semenyo close by and well placed to finish.
He held back, allowing the ball to run kindly for his teammate. A similar moment followed with Reijnders’ effort, where he again chose the team option.
Semenyo eyes first major trophy
Though he did not find the net, the 26-year-old can take pride in the bigger picture.
His journey from the lower divisions in England to a side chasing silverware reads like a film script. Now, he stands ninety minutes from his first major honour.
According to the Daily Express, the showpiece on March 22 offers a huge test. Arsenal, pushing hard in the league, will be desperate to end a long wait for success.
Still, with form and belief on their side, City and Semenyo head to Wembley sensing another chapter of history could be written.
Why Semenyo chose Man City
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Antoine Semenyo explained why he chose to join Manchester City in January.
The 26-year-old had several offers on the table, with Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool all interested in signing him.
