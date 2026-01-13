Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable start to life at Manchester City shows no signs of slowing down

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward was on target again, finding the net in City’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Newcastle United

The strike against the Magpies not only boosted Pep Guardiola’s side but also etched Semenyo’s name into Manchester City’s history books

Antoine Semenyo’s dream start at Manchester City gathered fresh momentum on Tuesday, January 14, 2026, as the Ghanaian forward struck again in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

His goal handed Pep Guardiola’s side a vital away advantage and confirmed his instant impact since arriving in Manchester.

The 26-year-old had already announced himself in style days earlier with a goal and assist on his competitive debut during the FA Cup demolition of Exeter City.

This time, under brighter lights and heavier pressure, he delivered once more in another knockout contest.

Semenyo scores decisive goal to break record

Deployed on the right wing with Jeremy Doku restored to the lineup on the opposite flank, Semenyo endured a quiet opening period.

Newcastle defended with discipline while City probed without reward before the interval.

Everything changed after the break as Guardiola’s men raised the tempo. Doku ignited the move that shifted the tie, dancing past his marker on the left before driving a cross into the area.

A slight deflection from Bernardo Silva guided the ball perfectly into Semenyo’s path, and the forward kept his composure to finish cleanly in the 53rd minute.

Below is Semenyo's goal:

The strike proved decisive for City and placed Semenyo in rare company.

According to Opta, he is the first player to score in each of his first two appearances for Manchester City across all competitions since Emmanuel Adebayor in August 2009.

He added a second with a sharp finish that was later ruled out following a VAR check. Nonetheless, Rayan Cherki climbed off the bench to hand the Citizens the first-leg advantage ahead of the return leg on February 2.

Fans hail Semenyo's heroics

Semenyo’s growing influence has not gone unnoticed. His movement, directness and hunger in the final third have quickly endeared him to supporters, who flooded social media with praise after the final whistle.

@Sam0tieno wrote:

"Semenyo is singlehandedly carrying Man City."

@Mannyofweb3_ added:

"Man City just bagged a proper world class talent."

@michelleo2112 boldly claimed

"Better than Eze."

@Jhunea52 concluded:

"Man is on fire."

With goals now arriving in consecutive outings, confidence is clearly building.

The next challenge promises an even bigger stage as City head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on January 17.

Semenyo has already scored three times in four league meetings against the Red Devils, according to StatMuse, and will fancy his chances of extending that record as his remarkable run continues.

