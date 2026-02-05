Dutch-born Ghana forward Memphis Depay declined the chance to switch his allegiance to represent the Black Stars

The 28-year-old was born in Moordrecht to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema

Memphis Depay represented the European country because he was neglected and abandoned by his father when he was a kid

Memphis Depay declined an invitation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to represent the Black Stars, citing personal reasons tied to his father.

Born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, Memphis was eligible to play for Ghana but ultimately chose to represent the Netherlands, the country of his birth.

Main Reason Memphis Depay Removed His Ghanaian Name

The Corinthians star grew up without a father figure at home, making it difficult for him in the early stages of his life on the streets of Moordrecht.

Why Depay dropped his Ghanaian name

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, the ex-Manchester United forward revealed that his dad abandoned him during childhood, leaving his mother to raise him alone.

This strained relationship influenced his decision to distance himself from his Ghanaian heritage on a personal level.

“I will never forgive him. Do not call me Depay; call me Memphis,” he stated firmly during the interview, as quoted by Tribuna.

While Memphis refrained from sharing specific details about his upbringing, he emphasised that he has moved on from the past.

“No, I don’t want to explain exactly what happened at home because I don’t want to make people feel ashamed. And that’s how it will remain because I’ve already moved on,” he added. His choice reflects a deep personal journey that continues to shape his identity both on and off the pitch.

Memphis Depay visits Ghana

Depay, however, has set up charity organisations in Ghana to embark on various projects, per Ghanaweb.

He first visited the West African country in 2019 and donated sporting equipment to the Cape Coast Deaf and Blind School and the Ghana Blind Sports Association.

Since then, Depay has visited Ghana occasionally to continue his good work for the local people.

He recently spent time at the Nima Polyclinic inspecting work done on some parts of the facility, following a request by the health centre.

The Nima Polyclinic wrote to the Dutch football star to seek his assistance in fixing a secured gate, a security post, and a borehole.

Depay responded by sending funding to the medical centre to help them complete the needed infrastructure.

The former Barcelona forward will spend a few more days in Ghana before leaving for Europe to begin preparations ahead of his trip to Brazil to rejoin Corinthians.

The 30-year-old forward joined Corinthians in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Atletico Madrid.

Depay plays street football in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay joined young footballers in Nima for a street soccer game.

The former Manchester United winger is in Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign with Corinthians in Brazil.

Depay scored in the backyard game as he thrilled fans in Nima.

Source: YEN.com.gh