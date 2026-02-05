Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to sit out Al-Nassr’s high-profile Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ittihad on Friday, February 6

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who celebrated his 41st birthday today, also missed the recent derby victory over Al Riyadh

His absence is believed to be linked to concerns over what he views as uneven treatment toward certain clubs in the Saudi top flight

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Al-Nassr in Friday night’s Saudi Pro League showdown with Al Ittihad, extending his recent absence and deepening uncertainty around his situation at the club.

The Portuguese star, who turns 41 today, is continuing a protest linked to the management of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the body that oversees several top sides in the division.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's key Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ittihad on Friday, February 6, 2026. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

His decision means he misses another key fixture during a tense title race.

Ronaldo's side sit second in the standings, just one point behind leaders Al-Hilal, with 14 matches left to play.

Dropped points at this stage could prove costly as the club chase a first league crown since 2019.

Why Ronaldo is missing matches

Ronaldo already sat out the recent derby victory over Al Riyadh, a game settled by a single goal.

Reports suggest his stance is tied to frustration over transfer dealings involving rival teams, particularly movement that strengthened direct competitors.

He is believed to be unhappy with how matters have been handled at the top level.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 goals away from reaching his 1000-goal strike. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Athletic reports that internally, there is no clear picture of what happens next. Sources at Al-Nassr, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted:

“It’s totally impossible to predict” the situation, adding that matters are being handled “day by day”.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also stated on Thursday that the Portugal captain would not face Al Ittihad, confirming that the standoff remains unresolved.

Ronaldo's uncertain future amid historic milestones

Speculation is now growing about a possible exit if there are no changes by the summer. For now, nobody knows how long the 41-year-old forward will stay away.

That uncertainty contrasts sharply with his output on the pitch since moving to Saudi Arabia after he left Manchester United under a cloud.

Ronaldo has scored 111 goals in 127 appearances for Al Nassr, numbers that underline his influence, per Sun Sport.

He also helped the club lift the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 and remains eager to add more silverware.

Beyond team ambitions, a personal landmark is within reach. He has 961 career goals and continues his push toward the elusive 1,000 mark, a target that would further cement his place in football history.

Saudi League top scorers chart

YEN.com.gh earlier spotlighted the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot race, with Julián Quiñones leading on 17 goals in 15 games, just ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo on the same tally.

Ivan Toney follows with 15 goals in 16 matches, while stars like Roger Martínez, João Félix, and Joshua King are also among the standout scorers this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh