Antoine Semenyo has climbed to third in the Premier League top scorers list, making a major impact in City’s attack

Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago lead the goal charts, highlighting the fiercest finishers in the 2025/26 EPL season

Semenyo’s form will be key as Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad on Wednesday, February 11

Former Black Stars international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has backed the ex-Bournemouth man to continue improving

As Manchester City prepare to host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the spotlight is on both the team’s quest for another Premier League victory and Antoine Semenyo, who has emerged as one of the league’s most potent attacking threats this season.

The Ghanaian forward currently ranks third on the 2025/26 Premier League top scorers list, a remarkable achievement given the fierce competition across England’s top flight.

Leading the charts is City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 21 goals in 25 appearances, averaging an impressive 0.9 goals per 90 minutes, according to BBC stats.

His clinical finishing and high shot accuracy of 51% underline why he remains one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

Close behind is Igor Thiago of Brentford, with 17 goals from 25 matches. Thiago has combined smart positioning with precision, boasting a remarkable 58% shot accuracy and a conversion rate of 31%, proving he can consistently deliver for his side.

Semenyo rises in EPL top scorers table

Sitting in third is Semenyo, with 12 goals and three assists in 24 appearances, who has become an increasingly vital asset for City.

His versatility allows him to complement Haaland’s style, providing alternative attacking options and creating space for his teammates.

With a shot accuracy of 55% and 180 total shots, Semenyo is efficient and dangerous, and he could be decisive in the upcoming clash against Fulham.

Rounding out the top scorers are players like Joao Pedro of Chelsea, Hugo Ekitiké of Liverpool, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds, all tied with 10 goals each, as noted by the Premier League.

João Pedro has added four assists, highlighting his dual threat as both a scorer and creator. Ekitiké has impressed with a high goals-per-90-minute ratio of 0.63 in only 22 matches, while Calvert-Lewin maintains consistent output with a 0.54 goals-per-90-minute ratio.

2025/26 Premier League top scorers chart

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 goals, 6 assists, 25 games Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 17 goals, 1 assist, 25 games Antoine Semenyo (Man City) – 12 goals, 3 assists, 24 games João Pedro (Chelsea) – 10 goals, 4 assists, 26 games Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool) – 10 goals, 2 assists, 22 games Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 10 goals, 1 assist, 23 games

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil during an exclusive interview, former Ghanaian international Afriyie Acquah hailed Semenyo, praising his consistency and hard work.

''Semenyo has shown incredible consistency this season. His ability to perform week in, week out at the highest level is exactly what makes him one of the best Premier League attackers, and for us, Ghanaians, we should be delighted."

Why Semenyo is Ghana's best player now

