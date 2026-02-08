Marc Guéhi has made an honest admission following Manchester City’s rare triumph over Liverpool at Anfield

The English defender was fortunate to avoid a harsher penalty for his challenge on Mohamed Salah in the second half

Ironically, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai was shown a red card for a similar incident later in the match

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City defender Marc Guehi openly admitted his foul on Mohamed Salah during their dramatic victory on Sunday, February 8, could have easily earned him a red card.

The incident unfolded in the 68th minute when Salah surged forward, poised to break clear.

Marc Guehi admits his shirt-tugging incident with Mohamed Salah should have earned him a red card. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Marc Guehi admits he deserved red

In a desperate attempt to halt the attack, Guehi pulled the Egyptian back, drawing a yellow card from referee Craig Pawson.

Despite the intensity of the moment, the officials decided the challenge, while unsporting, did not deny a clear goalscoring chance.

Watch the incident:

VAR confirmed this assessment, noting the foul took place outside the penalty area, and a covering defender was nearby, meaning Guehi avoided dismissal. The Premier League later posted on X:

“The referee’s call of a free-kick and yellow card to Guehi for the challenge on Salah was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge outside of the area and deemed not to be denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) as there was a covering defender.”

In a post-match interview with talkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace captain was asked if he thought a red card was justified.

Guehi responded honestly:

“Maybe. It could have been, but that's not down to me. That's down to the referees and VAR. And if they felt like it was a yellow card, then it was a yellow card.” His calm acceptance highlights his respect for the officials’ decision despite the fine line he walked.

Marc Guehi is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

City beat Liverpool in comeback win

After surviving that scare, Man City staged an exciting comeback.

Dominik Szoboszlai had put Liverpool ahead with 16 minutes remaining, but Bernardo Silva’s equaliser six minutes from time reignited hope for the visitors.

The climax came deep into stoppage time when Erling Haaland coolly converted a penalty to secure all three points.

VAR also played a role in disallowing a late City goal and showed Szoboszlai a red card, adding drama to the final moments.

Had Guehi, who has been included in Man City's Champions League roster alongside Semenyo, received a red, he would have faced a three-match ban during a crucial part of the season.

Instead, he remains available for upcoming league fixtures against Fulham, Newcastle United, and Leeds United.

For Liverpool, missing the chance to hold on to their lead adds to their growing frustrations this campaign.

Why Guehi missed Carabao Cup semis

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh detailed the reasons behind Marc Guehi’s absence from Manchester City’s second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Although the 25-year-old joined the Cityzens in January alongside Antoine Semenyo, he was ineligible to participate in the Etihad clash.

Source: YEN.com.gh