Liverpool and Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has sparked debate after excluding Cristiano Ronaldo from his list of the greatest strikers in football history.

Despite Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or wins and an astonishing 926 career goals, Suarez opted for a different selection when asked to name his top five strikers.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Uruguayan forward, widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, picked Romario in fifth place and Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario in fourth.

He then ranked his fellow Uruguayan Diego Forlan third, with Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta taking the second spot.

Suarez’s top choice was none other than Lionel Messi, his former Barcelona and current Inter Miami teammate.

Suarez and Messi share a deep connection on and off the pitch, having played 285 games together and combined for 113 goals.

Given their chemistry and success at Barcelona, it’s no surprise that Suarez considers Messi the best.

However, the omission of Ronaldo from his top five is bound to stir debate among fans, especially considering the Portuguese forward’s historic achievements.

