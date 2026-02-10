Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are leading the post-Messi-Ronaldo era with extraordinary goal-scoring form.

Over the last five seasons, Mbappe has slightly edged Haaland in combined goals and assists, highlighting his all-around attacking impact.

Haaland impresses with his ruthless efficiency and consistency, making him one of Europe’s most lethal strikers

When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in European football declined, attention increasingly turned to two of the game’s emerging brightest stars, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Both players are frequently cited as the potential heirs to the legendary Argentine and Portuguese forwards.

Erling Haaland's five-year stats compared with those of Kylian Mbappe. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt, Aitor Alcalde

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland's profile

According to the BBC, Erling Haaland made a high-profile move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, having scored a remarkable 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

His impact in England has been immediate and devastating. As of February 10, 2026, the Norwegian striker has already netted 152 goals in 182 appearances for City, according to Transfermarkt.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's efficiency

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, completed a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after becoming Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer with 235 goals in 264 matches.

Since joining the Spanish giants, the French forward has scored 82 times in just 90 games, continuing his reputation as one of the most prolific attackers in world football.

Haaland vs. Mbappe: Who's better?

Both Haaland and Mbappe have been extraordinarily productive, but comparing their output over the past five seasons provides insight into who has had the edge.

Starting with the ex-AS Monaco and PSG man, his five-season record is eye-catching:

2021/22: 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 games

39 goals and 26 assists in 46 games 2022/23: 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games

41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games 2023/24: 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games

44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games 2024/25: 44 goals and 5 assists in 59 games

44 goals and 5 assists in 59 games 2025/26: 38 goals and 5 assists in 31 games (current season)

This totals 206 goals and 46 assists in 227 appearances, underscoring Mbappe’s consistent scoring prowess and creative contribution.

Meanwhile, Haaland’s numbers are similarly formidable:

2021/22: 29 goals and 8 assists in 30 games

29 goals and 8 assists in 30 games 2022/23: 52 goals and 9 assists in 53 games

52 goals and 9 assists in 53 games 2023/24: 38 goals and 7 assists in 45 games

38 goals and 7 assists in 45 games 2024/25: 34 goals and 5 assists in 48 games

34 goals and 5 assists in 48 games 2025/26: 28 goals and 6 assists in 36 games (current season)

This amounts to 181 goals and 35 assists in 212 appearances, highlighting the incredible efficiency of the teammate of Antoine Semenyo.

From the above stats, it is clear that, while both players are undoubtedly world-class, Mbappe edges ahead in terms of overall output across games, combining goals and assists to influence matches at a slightly higher rate.

Haaland, however, impresses with his ruthless finishing and ability to dominate, having played fewer club games than the 2018 World Cup champion within the last five years.

Ultimately, both forwards are shaping the post-Messi-Ronaldo era, thrilling fans with their goals and making a compelling case as the next footballing superstars.

