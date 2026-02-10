Paul Scholes has said Cristian Romero would be a perfect fit for Manchester United despite his disciplinary issues at Tottenham

The Argentine defender appears frustrated at Spurs, sparking speculation over a potential exit to Old Trafford

Romero’s combination of leadership, passion, and defensive quality makes him one of Europe’s most talked-about centre-backs

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to pursue Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, claiming the Argentine is unhappy in north London.

Romero was sent off with a straight red card during Spurs’ 2-0 Premier League defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7. He had recklessly fouled United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Since joining Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021 for £47 million, Romero has been a cornerstone of their defence, making over 150 appearances, according to Wikipedia.

His consistency and impact have not gone unnoticed, with Mohammed Kudus recently naming him as Tottenham’s standout performer.

Yet, despite his qualities, Romero has also collected four red cards in the Premier League, the most of any player since his arrival. Even with that disciplinary record, legend Scholes believes the centre-back would be a superb addition to Manchester United.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, the United legend praised Romero’s skill and character while suggesting he has grown frustrated at Spurs.

“Do you know what? I love him. I love watching him play football,” Scholes said.

“He’s p***ed off at Spurs, isn’t he? He doesn’t want to be there. He’s having a go at the crowd, he’s having a go at the board, I think his head has checked out a little bit. But I would love him at Manchester United. I just love his character.”

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Romero recently committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Despite Scholes’ claims, manager Thomas Frank has defended the Argentine defender, describing him as a young leader who still has room to grow and learn from his mistakes.

Frank explained:

“For me, he is a leader. He is a young leader and he’s learning every day. I’ve said I used the example when I was 30 years old. I thought I was on top of the world, but I was nowhere near the level I am today in terms of leadership and understanding things.”

The Danish coach added that Romero’s aggression and passion are part of what makes him effective, though they can occasionally lead to disciplinary issues.

“When you have a player playing with so much passion and aggression, things like that can happen. That’s not to say he shouldn’t learn from it; of course he needs to learn from it going forward,” Frank said.

Despite Scholes's strong call, whether United will act on that advice remains to be seen, but the defender’s recent struggles and fiery temperament have certainly put him in the spotlight as one of Europe’s most talked-about centre-backs.

Cristian Romero issues an apology

