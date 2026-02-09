Manchester City clawed from a goal down to beat Liverpool 2-1, keeping the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table

The Gunners stayed firmly in front after a 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, making a first league crown in 22 years look increasingly possible

With just 13 games remaining, a supercomputer has now weighed in and predicted who will lift the title in May

A powerful data model has delivered a bold verdict on the English Premier League title race following Manchester City’s dramatic comeback win over Liverpool on Sunday, February 8.

Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a 2-1 triumph at Anfield, keeping City within touching distance of the summit and adding fresh tension to the chase.

Despite the result, Pep Guardiola struck a cautious tone. The Spaniard admitted improvement remains essential if his side wants to overhaul Arsenal.

“I have a feeling that improving a little bit will not be enough to compete against Arsenal but still we have margin [to improve],” he said, as quoted by The Standard.

“We have to [play Arsenal] at home, and of course, we have to beat them. I’ve said, 13 games in the Premier League, from my point of view, from my little experience, is a lot of time, a lot.”

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win EPL

While City cling to hope, the numbers lean heavily toward North London.

Opta’s projection system gives Arsenal a commanding 90.14% probability of lifting the trophy.

Guardiola’s men trail at 8.15%, with Aston Villa left as outsiders on 1.56% after a recent dip in form.

Below is the current league standings:

The data suggests the Gunners hold a firm grip on pole position as the campaign enters its decisive stretch.

Mikel Arteta, however, refuses to read too much into the current league standings and Opta's predictions.

The Arsenal boss insists the advantage at the top counts for little right now, stressing focus over forecasts.

“We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want. So, there’s no focus on that. We’ve done our job and what we had to do. Let’s try to improve and get ready for Brentford,” Arteta said after his side thumped Sunderland 3-0."

His team are chasing a first crown since the Invincibles era of 2003/04, having finished second in three consecutive seasons.

Key fixtures could change EPL winner narrative

Twists may still unfold across the remaining 13 rounds. Arsenal travel to Brentford next, while City welcome Fulham.

Any stumble could tilt the balance. A blockbuster meeting at the Etihad on April 18 also looms large and might prove decisive in shaping the final picture.

From a Ghanaian angle, Antoine Semenyo remains part of the conversation as City continue their pursuit.

Yet the algorithm paints a clear story. Unless something extraordinary occurs, Arsenal look primed to end their long wait and finally bring the championship back to the Emirates Stadium.

