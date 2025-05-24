Despite heavy Bundesliga favoritism, Thomas Muller picked Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany over Lucio at centre-back

Muller chose Franck Ribéry over Cristiano Ronaldo for the left-wing position, emphasizing their long-standing connection at Bayern

Muller acknowledged Thierry Henry’s elegance and brilliance but stood firm on his choice of Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller pulled no punches when asked to choose between Bundesliga and Premier League icons for a fantasy XI as he caused a stir in picking Franck Ribery ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unsurprisingly, the fiercely loyal German showed unwavering support for the Bundesliga, selecting its stars across the pitch, with only one notable exception.

Muller's choices, in an interview with Goal, revealed both his admiration for former teammates and his Bundesliga pride.

Thomas Muller's goalkeeper pick

Manuel Neuer, the man many credit with redefining modern goalkeeping, got the nod over Premier League legend Petr Cech of Chelsea fame.

Muller easily backed his former German national team and Bayern Munich teammate.

In defense, loyalty was again the theme. Philipp Lahm, Bayern’s metronomic right-back, was selected over Manchester City’s speedster Kyle Walker.

On the left, Muller deemed David Alaba “an easy pick” over the ever-reliable Ashley Cole.

At centre-back, Mats Hummels edged out Rio Ferdinand, with Muller clearly valuing intelligence and composure over raw physicality.

Yet, amid this sea of Bundesliga allegiances, one Premier League great did make the cut. Vincent Kompany, Muller's new manager at Bayern, was chosen over Lucio who is currently hospitalized after suffering severe burns to his body.

This selection not only recognized Kompany’s leadership and dominance during his Manchester City days but may also reflect Muller’s respect for his current boss.

It was the only position where the Premier League triumphed, offering a sliver of balance in an otherwise one-sided selection.

Thomas Muller's dream Bundesliga/Premier League midfield

The midfield provided some of the toughest calls, yet Muller stayed true to his roots.

German powerhouse Michael Ballack was chosen over Manchester City’s Yaya Touré. While Touré brought flair and dynamism, Ballack’s leadership and versatility won out in Muller’s mind.

A particularly tight comparison came between Bastian Schweinsteiger and Steven Gerrard. The 2014 World Cup winner admitted the decision was "a tough call" and described it as “almost a draw.”

Still, his emotional connection tipped the scales in favor of Schweinsteiger. It's no secret that Muller sees the World Cup-winning midfielder as more than just a teammate, but as a footballing brother.

In the creative midfield role, Thiago Alcantara edged out the silky Spaniard David Silva.

Though both players dazzled with their technique, Muller likely valued Thiago’s role in Bayern’s midfield harmony during their treble-winning season.

Thomas Muller's dream attack

If Muller's choices in defense and midfield were influenced by loyalty and shared history, his forward line selections reflected both emotional ties and sheer admiration.

On the left wing, Muller shouted “Frérot!” which means "little brother" in French as he picked Franck Ribéry over Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was a startling decision on paper, but for Muller, Ribéry’s creativity, flair, and years of service at Bayern earned him the spot ahead of the former Manchester United winger and current Al-Nassr star, Ronaldo.

On the right wing, another Bayern legend, Arjen Robben, was chosen ahead of Gareth Bale, the former Tottenham Hotspur wide man.

Muller’s appreciation for Robben’s decisive goals and game-breaking ability made this selection feel inevitable.

Finally, when it came to the striker position, the Bayern legend had to weigh elegance against efficiency.

He praised Thierry Henry’s style and brilliance but ultimately decided on Robert Lewandowski, perhaps the Bundesliga’s most feared striker in the modern era.

Players with most Top 5 League honours

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the players who have clinched the most Top 5 League trophies, with Thomas Muller featuring among the elite group of players.

Muller, who leaves Bayern Munich after 25 years following the end of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, is one of the most successful footballers in history, having won multiple trophies for both club and country.

