Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Thomas Frank in a decision that may leave the club facing a significant financial payout.

The Danish coach was dismissed on Wednesday, February 11, less than 24 hours after Spurs dropped to 16th in the table following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

The timing raised eyebrows, coming just days before a high-stakes North London derby against Arsenal.

Thomas Frank's record during Tottenham tenure

Although pressure had been mounting for weeks, the move still felt sudden.

Frustration had been spilling from the stands, and during the loss to Newcastle, boos echoed around the stadium while chants calling for former boss Mauricio Pochettino grew louder.

Ironically, the 52-year-old remained defiant after the match, insisting he was “1000 per cent” confident he could turn things around amid the club's injury woes.

The club’s leadership, however, saw it differently, opting to act with Spurs sitting only five points above the relegation line.

The numbers underline the decision. Tottenham managed just two wins in their last 17 league matches, with rare bright spots coming against Brentford and Crystal Palace in December.

Overall, the team secured seven victories from 26 Premier League games, a modest 26.9% win rate, according to the BBC.

Across 38 matches in charge, Frank recorded 13 wins, 11 draws, and 14 defeats. That run left him with the lowest win ratio of any permanent Tottenham manager at 34.2%.

His average of 1.12 points per game is also the club’s poorest return in the post-Pochettino era, according to Opta.

What began as a campaign filled with cautious optimism gradually gave way to inconsistency, defensive frailties, and waning confidence, convincing the hierarchy that a reset was necessary before the situation deteriorated further.

How much Spurs will pay Thomas Frank

Beyond performances, the separation carries a heavy economic consequence.

According to Sun Sport, Tottenham paid £6.7 million to activate a release clause that brought Frank from Brentford last June.

He arrived with backroom staff, including Justin Cochrane and Chris Haslam, along with Joe Newton, signalling a long-term project.

An agreement running until June 2028 should have reportedly earned him about £8 million each year.

With the partnership now over, Spurs must settle the remaining value. Including roughly £6 million already paid, the full package reached around £24 million, leaving a possible £18 million still due.

A contract clause might reduce that figure to one year of salary, yet even that outcome would cost close to £8 million.

