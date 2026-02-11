Barcelona have suffered a significant setback with Marcus Rashford ruled out of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid

Raphinha is also a major doubt for the clash, raising further concerns about Barcelona’s attacking options ahead of the decisive encounter

Flick now faces a tough task to reorganise his frontline as Barca prepare for a high-stakes battle in Madrid

Barcelona have suffered a major setback ahead of their decisive Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid, with Marcus Rashford ruled out through injury.

The England forward picked up a knock to his left knee during Saturday’s La Liga win over Mallorca at the Estadi Olímpic, and he has not recovered in time for the high-stakes trip to the Spanish capital.

His absence comes as a significant blow to Hansi Flick's side, who were counting on his attacking quality in one of the biggest matches of their season.

Rashford sidelined for Atletico clash

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United, Rashford has quickly become an influential figure in Barcelona’s frontline. According to Transfermarkt, he has tallied 10 goals and 13 assists this season.

However, discomfort following the Mallorca fixture prompted medical examinations, and the club moved swiftly to clarify the situation.

In an official X statement released on Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed:

“First-team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the match against Mallorca at Spotify Camp Nou. The player will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid.”

Although no definitive timeline has been provided regarding his return, the decision to rule him out of such an important tie underlines the need for caution.

With the business end of the campaign approaching, Barcelona are unwilling to risk aggravating the issue, as noted by Barca Universal.

Further concerns in attack for Barcelona

Rashford’s absence may not be the only attacking headache for Barcelona. Raphinha is also a serious doubt for the semi-final after failing to return to full training this week.

The Brazilian winger has been dealing with muscular overload and has been working separately from the main squad in an effort to regain full fitness.

Should both wide men miss out, Barcelona’s squad depth will be severely tested. Rashford’s goal threat on the left and Raphinha’s creativity on the right have been central to the team’s attacking balance.

Without them, greater responsibility will fall on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and the supporting cast to unlock a resolute Atlético defence.

With a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake, Barcelona face a stern challenge, and they must now do so without one of their most in-form attackers.

