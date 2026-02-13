Real Madrid prepare a €12 million move for German teenage midfielder Kennet Eichhorn as they plan for life after Toni Kroos

The 16-year-old Hertha Berlin star is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Manchester United

A major summer transfer battle looms as Europe’s top clubs compete for one of Germany’s brightest young talents

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to usher in a new German midfield talent following the retirement of club icon Toni Kroos at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Germany international brought the curtain down on a glittering spell in the Spanish capital, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy after making more than 460 appearances and lifting four La Liga titles alongside five Champions League crowns.

Now, Los Blancos appear keen to tap into the German market once again. According to a Madrid Universal report, the club are closely monitoring Hertha Berlin’s teenage sensation Kennet Eichhorn, who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in German football.

At just 16 years of age, the midfielder has already attracted widespread praise for his intelligence on the ball, calmness under pressure, and refined technical skills.

Madrid step up interest in Kennet Eichhorn

Eichhorn’s rapid development has caught the attention of the top brass at Santiago Bernabéu, as Real Madrid’s scouting network has been keeping tabs on his progress for some time.

Those within the Madrid hierarchy reportedly believe the youngster possesses the attributes required to flourish at the elite level.

Despite his tender years, he has demonstrated tactical awareness and composure beyond his age group, standing out among his peers in Germany’s youth ranks, as noted by Transfermarkt.

The Spanish giants are understood to be prepared to trigger his €12 million release clause, should the player signal his willingness to make the move. Such a fee reflects both his immense potential and the growing competition for his signature.

However, Real Madrid do not have a clear run at the Hertha Berlin starlet. According to Defensa Central, Several of Europe’s most powerful clubs are also tracking his situation closely, setting up what could become a fierce transfer battle in the summer window.

Among those credited with interest are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Manchester United. Each club presents a different pathway for the teenager’s development, complicating Madrid’s pursuit.

Bayern Munich, in particular, may hold a natural edge. Remaining in Germany, close to family and within a familiar footballing culture, could appeal strongly to a player still at the beginning of his career.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are confident in their pulling power. The club’s proven record of nurturing young talent and providing a platform on the grandest stage of European football may ultimately prove decisive.

