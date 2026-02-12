Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on young Gambian centre-back Abubacar Sedi Kinteh as they plan a defensive overhaul

With Chelsea and Manchester United also interested, Kinteh is emerging as one of Europe’s most talked-about defensive prospects

Madrid see Kinteh as a technically gifted, versatile defender capable of stepping into a key role in the years ahead

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid are preparing for a pivotal summer, with major changes expected in their defensive line.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, with Rudiger’s long-term stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in doubt and Alaba likely to leave once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Abubacar Sedi Kinteh is on Real Madrid's radar. Image credit: Bogazin Kartal

Source: Getty Images

To address these potential departures, Real Madrid’s scouting chief, Juni Calafat, has reportedly been keeping a close eye on several defensive targets, including Bundesliga duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Castello Lukeba.

In addition to established names, the club is also monitoring younger talents who may not yet have proven themselves at the top level but possess significant long-term potential.

Abubacar Sedi Kinteh emerges on Real Madrid’s radar

Among the young prospects catching Real Madrid’s attention is 19-year-old Gambian centre-back Abubacar Sedi Kinteh, currently playing for Danish side Tromso, according to Defensa Central via Madrid Universal.

Abubacar Sedi Kinteh. Image credit: Bogazin Kartal

Source: Twitter

Despite his age, Kinteh has already become a key figure for his club and is being considered as a possible long-term replacement for Alaba, as Transfermarkt noted.

Kinteh’s appeal lies in his technical ability and versatility. Comfortable in a three-man defence, he is also confident carrying the ball out from the back, skills that fit well with Real Madrid’s style of play.

However, Madrid are not alone in pursuing him. Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the youngster.

For now, it’s still early stages, and Kinteh is not considered a top transfer priority, meaning formal bids are unlikely in the immediate future.

With summer approaching, Real Madrid’s defensive plans remain fluid, balancing proven stars with emerging talents as they look to maintain their competitive edge.

Watch some highlights of Kinteh below.

Fans react to Kinteh's Real Madrid links

Meanwhile, fans have already begun weighing in on the news of Abubacar Sedi Kinteh being linked with Real Madrid.

Opinions are mixed, with some excited about his potential, while others are cautiously optimistic about the young Gambian defender’s ability to make an impact at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Here’s a selection of reactions from social media:

@MadridFanatic: “If Real Madrid really sign Kinteh, I’m excited! Young, talented, and technically sharp. Could be the next big defensive star.”

@GambimANU: “Love seeing a Gambian player getting noticed by Real Madrid. Hope he gets his chance and proves himself on the big stage!”

@Abral: “19 years old and already a key player in Denmark? That’s impressive. Madrid definitely has an eye for future stars.”

Mbappe tipped to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Speaking about Real Madrid, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that club president Florentino Perez predicted Kylian Mbappe would win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, praising his consistency and impact this season.

According to the esteemed Perez, the 2018 World Cup champion is on a different level and has the talent to lay hands on the most coveted individual prize in football.

Source: YEN.com.gh