Lionel Messi has finally broken his silence on his 2026 World Cup future, leaving Argentina fans both hopeful and anxious

The Inter Miami superstar's big decision could define the closing chapter of his glittering career

Despite conquering America and still dazzling for Argentina, Messi admits one thing could stop him from defending the World Cup title in 2026

Argentina and Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about his international future, making a statement about his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently thriving in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, but with the next World Cup set to be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Messi will be 39 by then, and his place in Argentina’s squad is not guaranteed.

Lionel Messi is thriving at Inter Miami

Since arriving in Miami in 2023, Messi has completely transformed Inter Miami CF, sparking what many have called “the Messi Effect.”

He led the club to its first-ever trophy by winning the Leagues Cup in his debut season and followed that up in 2024 by guiding them to the Supporters’ Shield and earning the MLS MVP award, as noted by Inter Miami FC.

The 2025 season has been just as remarkable. Messi clinched the MLS Golden Boot with 29 regular-season goals and is now chasing MLS Cup glory. Off the pitch, his presence has elevated the league to new global heights, driving record viewership, matchday attendance, and merchandise sales.

Earlier this month, La Pulga extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, reaffirming his long-term commitment to the club and to the growth of football in the United States.

Despite nearing 40, Messi remains crucial for La Albiceleste. He captained Argentina to Copa America 2024 glory, scoring a vital semi-final goal while managing a minor injury, and finished as the top scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with eight goals, including two against Venezuela, which may have been his last home qualifier.

Recently, he added two assists in a friendly win over Puerto Rico, further proving his lasting influence.

Will Lionel Messi play at 2026 World Cup?

Messi told NBC that playing in another World Cup would be an extraordinary experience and something he still deeply desires.

The superstar explained that his decision to participate will depend on how well he feels during pre-season with Inter Miami next year and whether he believes he can perform at his best level.

The Argentine legend also pointed out that he wants to be in a position to help his national team meaningfully, emphasising that it would be a dream to defend the World Cup title again if he is physically ready, as noted by ESPN on X.

Moreover, Messi reiterated that he has always made decisions based on how he feels day to day, both physically and mentally, noting that this year he has felt strong and content, enjoying life in Miami alongside his family.

For that reason, he found it easy to extend his contract and continue contributing to Inter Miami’s growth and success.

