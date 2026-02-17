Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract, making him Arsenal’s highest-paid player

The England international has committed his future to the club until 2031, securing his prime years at the Emirates

Saka’s renewal boosts Arsenal as they sit top of the Premier League and chase their first title in 22 years

Bukayo Saka has reportedly pledged his long-term future to Arsenal after signing a fresh five-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2031.

The new agreement, reportedly signed on Tuesday, February 17, secures the winger’s prime years in North London and makes him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Saka’s previous deal was due to run until 2027, yet Arsenal moved swiftly to reward one of their most influential stars. A proud Hale End academy graduate, the 24-year-old has become the face of the club’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Over the past three seasons, the Gunners have finished runners-up in the Premier League, re-establishing themselves as genuine title contenders, with Saka beiong a key figure.

The England international is on course to reach another personal milestone this campaign, closing in on his 300th senior appearance. In 296 matches so far, he has delivered 77 goals and 78 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

His extension follows a string of long-term renewals at the club, with key figures such as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães also committing their futures, reinforcing Arsenal’s stable core.

Financially, the contract represents a major statement of intent. According to Sun Sport, the deal is reportedly valued at a minimum of £78 million, with Saka earning more than £300,000 per week, undescoring how Arsenal value their talented winger.

Saka to boost Arsenal's title charge

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka’s decision provides a significant lift as Arsenal chase their first league crown in 22 years.

Currently sitting four points clear at the top of the table, the Gunners remain active on multiple fronts, advancing in the FA Cup, reaching the Carabao Cup final, and booking a place in the Champions League knockout rounds.

With injuries to key midfielders, Arteta has experimented by deploying Saka in a central No.10 role, a challenge the winger has embraced.

The manager praised his versatility, noting that Saka relishes responsibility and thrives when pushed into unfamiliar positions.

While Arsenal fans rejoice over Bukayo Saka’s contract extension, manager Mikel Arteta is already turning his attention to a challenging run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

The Gunners face a crucial clash against Wolves on February 18, a North London showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on February 22, and a high-stakes encounter with Chelsea on March 1.

Each game presents a significant test for Arteta’s squad as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League and strengthen their title credentials.

Saka proposes to Tolami Benson

