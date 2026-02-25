Antoine Semenyo could face the shock of relegation with Manchester City this season, even as the club remains locked in a tense title battle with Arsenal

City are reportedly facing the possibility of a points deduction — one that would be unprecedented in the Premier League era

The Ghanaian forward risks seeing his efforts in the English top flight unravel due to an off-field issue hanging over the club

Antoine Semenyo’s bright start at Manchester City could be overshadowed by a storm brewing off the pitch, with the club facing the threat of severe punishment in its ongoing financial case.

The Ghanaian forward joined City from Bournemouth during the winter transfer window and has wasted no time making an impression.

Why Antoine Semenyo's Manchester City Could Be Relegated This Season.

In just 10 appearances, he has contributed to seven goals, scoring five and providing two assists. His direct style has added fresh energy to an already potent attack.

Yet while results on the field remain strong, uncertainty hangs over the Etihad Stadium due to the Premier League’s case involving more than 115 alleged financial breaches.

Semenyo shines as Man City battle 115 charges

The 26-year-old’s impact has been immediate. His vertical runs and willingness to take on defenders have offered City another weapon in tight contests.

When patient buildup fails to unlock stubborn defences, his bursts through the middle and ability to generate shots in transition provide a different route to goal.

Numbers support the eye test. His progressive carries and success in duels stretch compact back lines and create second ball opportunities around the penalty area. For a side already stacked with talent, his presence has added unpredictability.

On the table, City remain firmly in the title race. They sit second with 56 points, five behind Arsenal, and have a game in hand.

From a purely footballing perspective, they look poised for another strong finish.

Why Antoine Semenyo's Manchester City Could Be Relegated This Season

Why Semenyo's Man City could be relegated

Off the pitch, however, the mood is tense.

The Premier League has accused City of breaching financial regulations over several seasons.

The allegations include failing to provide accurate financial information and not fully cooperating with investigations.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing and insist they will be cleared. Still, the scale of the case has drawn widespread attention. Observers believe a verdict could arrive soon after months of anticipation.

According to Goal, if found guilty of the most serious offences, experts suggest penalties could go far beyond fines. A substantial points deduction has been widely discussed, with figures ranging from 40 to 60 points mentioned in reports.

Such a sanction would be unprecedented in the modern era and would almost certainly drag the club into the relegation zone regardless of performances on the pitch.

For Semenyo, the situation presents a strange contrast. He is thriving individually and playing some of the best football of his career.

Yet if the worst-case scenario unfolds, he could find himself competing in the Championship next season.

