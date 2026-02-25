Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has established himself as one of the standout attackers of the 2025/26 European club season

The Black Stars international is being tipped as one of the forwards to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, given his impressive form in England

With the global showpiece on the horizon, Europe’s leading leagues have once again produced a host of prolific marksmen

From the Premier League to La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, elite strikers have been delivering goals at a relentless rate, and Antoine Semenyo is firmly in the conversation.

In this piece, YEN.com.gh has provided a refreshed look at the 10 most prolific scorers across Europe’s top five leagues in 2025/26 as of February 25, 2026.

European leagues' scoring charts

1. Harry Kane – 28 goals (Bundesliga)

The Bayern Munich talisman has been in imperious touch. With 28 league goals and five assists, Kane sits comfortably at the summit of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

His sharp movement and ice-cold finishing have translated seamlessly to German football, strengthening his case as one of the world’s premier No.9s heading into the World Cup.

2. Kylian Mbappé – 23 goals (La Liga)

Mbappé continues to dazzle at Real Madrid. The French superstar has struck 23 times in La Liga, adding four assists to his tally, according to Flashscore.

Blending electrifying pace with ruthless precision, he remains one of the most decisive forwards in world football.

3. Erling Haaland – 22 goals (Premier League)

Haaland’s consistency shows no sign of slowing down. The Manchester City striker has racked up 22 league goals alongside six assists, once again spearheading Pep Guardiola’s attack.

His physicality, movement, and lethal finishing make him a major threat heading into the global tournament.

4. Vedat Muriqi – 16 goals (La Liga)

Real Mallorca’s focal point has enjoyed a quietly outstanding campaign. With 16 goals to his name, Muriqi’s aerial dominance and strength have been central to Mallorca’s attacking output, often leading the line single-handedly.

5. Mason Greenwood – 14 goals (Ligue 1)

Greenwood has revived his scoring form at Marseille. Netting 14 times in Ligue 1, the forward has rediscovered his cutting edge.

His ability to drift in from wide areas and finish instinctively has made him one of the division’s key attacking outlets.

6. Lautaro Martínez – 14 goals (Serie A)

Inter Milan’s captain continues to set the standard. According to Transfermarkt, Martínez has delivered 14 league goals and chipped in with four assists, combining tireless pressing with clinical finishing as Inter push for domestic honours.

7. Igor Thiago – 17 goals (Premier League)

Brentford’s frontman has been one of the campaign’s surprise success stories. With 17 league goals, Thiago has carried much of the Bees’ attacking burden, proving strong in the air and composed in front of goal.

8. Luis Díaz – 13 goals (Bundesliga)

Now thriving at Bayern Munich, the former Liverpool winger Díaz has added spark and invention to their forward line.

Alongside 13 goals, he has contributed 10 assists, underlining his all-round influence from wide positions.

9. Antoine Semenyo – 13 goals (Premier League)

Semenyo has compiled 13 league goals and four assists across spells with Bournemouth and Manchester City this season.

The Ghana international’s explosive pace, adaptability and direct running have made him an important option for Guardiola.

With Otto Addo preparing his squad for the 2026 World Cup, the Black Stars will be counting on Semenyo to replicate that same intensity on the biggest stage.

10. Ferran Torres – 12 goals (La Liga)

Torres has been a steady contributor for Barcelona, registering 12 league goals. His intelligent movement and sharp finishing have kept the Catalan giants firmly in contention near the top of the La Liga standings.

Antoine Semenyo's rise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained how Antoine Semenyo has climbed to the summit of Ghanaian football, moving ahead of recognised names like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

Through crucial goals, relentless energy, and an expanding influence for both club and country, Semenyo has emerged as the Black Stars’ most decisive figure in this current era.

