Tottenham consider Premier League return for Darwin Nunez, sparking reunion with former World Cup rival Mohammed Kudus

Nunez unsettled at Al-Hilal after league omission, with Spurs emerging as a potential route back to Europe

Spurs set to reshuffle striking options this summer, with Nunez’s Premier League experience making him a top target

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided fresh insight into the growing speculation linking Darwin Nunez with a return to the Premier League, after Tottenham Hotspur opened discussions over a potential deal.

The Uruguayan striker, who left Liverpool for Al-Hilal last summer, could find himself back in England far sooner than expected.

Darwin Nunez is reportedly open to a move to Tottenham, where he could join forces with Mohammed Kudus and co. Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh, Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Darwin Nunez eyes Tottenham move

Should a move materialise, Nunez would share a dressing room with Mohammed Kudus at Spurs.

According to FIFA, the pair famously faced off at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0. Nunez featured for 80 minutes, while Kudus completed the full match for the Black Stars.

Mohammed Kudus and Darwin Nunez of Uruguay during the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022, in Al Wakrah. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, Nunez has registered nine goals and five assists in 24 appearances across competitions. Despite those respectable numbers, his situation has taken an unexpected turn.

Following Karim Benzema’s arrival in January, Al-Hilal were forced to adjust their foreign player allocation due to league restrictions. As a result, the former Benfica man was excluded from the club’s Saudi Pro League squad and is now limited to Asian Champions League involvement.

Darwin Nunez of team Al-Hilal FC. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Nunez unsettled after league omission

Reports over the weekend revealed that Tottenham have initiated contact through intermediaries regarding a possible transfer, with Nunez believed to be keen on securing a route back to Europe.

Via Spurs Web, Romano explained via his YouTube channel that the 26-year-old is deeply frustrated by his current circumstances.

According to the Italian journalist, Nunez’s exclusion was a technical choice linked to Benzema’s signing rather than performance issues.

However, Romano suggested that a competitive personality like Nunez would inevitably struggle with being sidelined domestically only months after joining the club.

He added that a summer return to Europe is a realistic possibility, with multiple sides already monitoring developments. Interest is not confined solely to England, and movement is expected in the coming months.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with Nunez, who must weigh the substantial financial benefits of remaining in Saudi Arabia against the competitive appeal of European football, where wages would likely be lower.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are widely expected to enter the market for a central striker this summer.

Randal Kolo Muani recently netted his first Premier League goal in the North London derby and may hope for further opportunities under Igor Tudor, having previously worked with the Croatian coach at Juventus.

Nevertheless, indications suggest Spurs are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal, with the forward set to return to Paris Saint-Germain.

There are also suggestions that Richarlison could depart at the end of the campaign, leaving Dominic Solanke short of competition. In that context, Nunez’s Premier League pedigree and physical presence could make him an appealing solution for the Lilywhites.

Darwin Nunez's 2024 Copa America display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Darwin Nunez’s rollercoaster 2024 Copa America, where he dazzled with goals against Panama and Bolivia but ended the tournament amid a clash with Colombian fans.

His performances will be remembered for both brilliance on the pitch and off-field controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh