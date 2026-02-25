Gianluca Prestianni has intensified the tension ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League return leg against Benfica

The 20-year-old winger, who is provisionally suspended and set to miss the clash, reportedly deleted a cryptic social media post directed at UEFA

His absence could be a significant blow for Benfica as they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has found himself at the centre of a growing storm after UEFA handed him a provisional suspension over alleged racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior.

The decision means the 20-year-old will miss the decisive second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 25, despite being seen in training with his teammates.

Benfica attempted to overturn the ruling, but UEFA rejected the appeal, leaving the Argentine sidelined at a crucial moment.

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Gianluca Prestianni Deletes Cryptic Post After UEFA Verdict. Photos by Angel Martinez and Oscar Del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

Chronicling the Prestianni-Vinicius racism saga

The controversy began on February 17 during the first leg in Lisbon between Benfica and Real Madrid. Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius during the heated encounter.

He has strongly denied the claims, both on social media and in formal testimony submitted to UEFA as investigations continue.

The youngster admitted to using an offensive term but insisted it was a homophobic slur and not calling Vinicius a "monkey".

UEFA moved quickly, issuing a one-game ban ahead of the return fixture in Madrid. The European body has confirmed that further punishment could follow once its ethics and disciplinary inspector completes a full review.

As tensions rose, Prestianni appeared to respond publicly. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the former Vélez Sarsfield prospect lashed out at what he perceived as inconsistency.

He wrote: “Punching someone off the ball is allowed; it's seen, and there's no sanction. Punishing without proof is allowed; it's seen. They don't even try to hide it with Real anymore. They're shameful.”

The message, widely interpreted as a swipe at UEFA and a reference to Federico Valverde, was later deleted.

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Gianluca Prestianni Deletes Cryptic Post After UEFA Verdict. Photo by Oscar Del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Benfica tie intensifies at Bernabeu

The build-up to the return leg has been anything but calm.

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho skipped the customary pre-match press conference on Tuesday, adding another layer of intrigue to an already charged occasion.

On the other side, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa urged UEFA to take a firm stance.

He said: “We are facing a great opportunity to make a significant step forward in the fight against racism.

“UEFA has always been a strong advocate in the fight against racism, and now they have the opportunity not to leave it as just a slogan or a nice banner before matches. I hope they seize this opportunity.”

Madrid carry a slender one-goal advantage into the showdown. With emotions running high and the spotlight firmly on UEFA’s handling of the case, the night promises drama beyond the football itself.

For Prestianni, what began as a tense European tie last week has turned into a defining chapter of his young career.

Prestianni submits fresh testimony to UEFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gianluca Prestianni submitted a fresh statement to UEFA as the racism investigation continues.

The 20-year-old is expected to present a new account, claiming Vinicius Junior called him a “midget” and that he reacted in the heat of the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh