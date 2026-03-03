West Ham United have reportedly imposed a bizarre ban on Spanish winger Adama Traoré

The decision, said to have been taken by head coach Nuno Espírito Santo, is linked to the winger’s remarkable muscular build

Traoré has featured in 25 matches across all competitions this season, registering just one assist and failing to find the back of the net

West Ham United have made a surprising decision regarding Adama Traoré.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has banned the Spanish winger from lifting weights at the club’s training ground.

Why Hammers banned Traore from lifting weights

The move is designed to protect Traoré’s natural build and reduce the risk of overload or injury as he adapts to life in East London.

Traoré is widely known for his explosive pace and imposing physique. His bursts down the flank often leave defenders chasing shadows.

Yet that same physical strength has now prompted a rethink behind the scenes.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Nuno explained the reasoning.

“It’s incredible [his muscles], it’s genetics”, said the Portuguese tactician, as quoted by The Athletic.

“His genetics have been like this for some time now, and he should avoid the gym. I’ve told him to stay out of the gym. It’s one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It’s enough weight that he carries. He’ll do prevention work (in the gym), but he’s not in there lifting weights.

Nuno contextualised the decision by comparing Traoré with an 18-year-old academy player.

“For example, Airidas Golambeckis [an 18-year-old defender in the U21s] spends hours in the gym. We have to get weight on him! He’s the one who needs some muscle. It’s the other way around.”

The coaching staff believe limiting heavy sessions will help preserve what makes Traoré unique while keeping him sharp for match action.

Traoré’s performance and stats this season

Since arriving in January as one of five new signings, opportunities have been limited. The former Fulham man has yet to start a Premier League fixture for the Hammers.

He has featured off the bench against Chelsea, Burnley, Manchester United and Liverpool.

His only start came in the FA Cup fourth round victory over Burton Albion, a tie that went into extra time.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 25 appearances across all competitions for both Fulham and West Ham, chipping in with one assist.

Despite the lack of minutes, Nuno remains confident in the Spaniard’s quality and long-term value.

“You have to realise the players that are not involved are hugely important for us in terms of preparation and options for the game itself,” Nuno added.

“Traore’s unique. There’s not many players in world football with his ability, pace and skills in 1v1 situations.

For now, Traoré’s focus will not be on adding bulk, but on refining his impact within Nuno’s system.

Traoré reacts to 'gym' jibe

