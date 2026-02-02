Morocco has pulled out of hosting the 2026 Women's AFCON just 43 days before kickoff, forcing CAF into an emergency host switch

Neither CAF nor Moroccan authorities have publicly explained the withdrawal, fueling speculation and controversy

South Africa has officially confirmed it will organise this year's Women's AFCON following Morocco's late withdrawal

African football has been plunged into unexpected uncertainty after South Africa confirmed on Sunday, February 1, that it will host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), stepping in for Morocco just 43 days before the competition is due to begin.

Morocco, which successfully staged the previous two editions of the tournament in 2022 and 2024, had been lined up to make history by hosting a third consecutive Women’s AFCON.

Morocco reportedly withdraws from hosting the 2026 Women's AFCON, just 43 days before the start. Image credit: CAF

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will host 2026 Women's AFCON

The event was scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 3, 2026. However, that plan has now been dramatically altered following Morocco’s sudden withdrawal at a very late stage.

After news of Morocco's refusal broke on social media, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, immediately confirmed the change during a national television address, explaining that the country moved quickly after being informed that Morocco could no longer fulfil its hosting duties.

As covered by Africa Soccer, according to Mabe, South Africa was well placed to take on the responsibility due to its existing facilities and experience in staging major sporting events.

She stressed that the decision was driven by readiness rather than long-term planning.

“We took advantage of an opportunity that arose because we already have the infrastructure and the backing required. Once Morocco indicated they would not be able to host, we made it clear that South Africa was prepared and willing to step in.”

Although South Africa has now been named as the new host, the abrupt change has raised logistical concerns. Reports suggest the tournament could be delayed by up to two weeks to allow adequate preparation time for the new hosts.

As it stands, however, no revised kickoff date has been officially announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

2026 replacement hosts South Africa won the 2022 Women's AFCON by beating Morocco in the final. Image credit: SAFA

Source: Twitter

Morocco’s 2026 Women’s AFCON withdrawal explained

So far, neither Moroccan authorities nor CAF has released a formal statement explaining the reasons behind Morocco’s last-minute decision to pull out.

However, a report by Africa Top Sports suggests the move could be linked to lingering sensitivities following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the disciplinary measures that reportedly followed.

In that context, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) may have opted to step back amid unresolved tensions.

Whatever the underlying cause, the decision has taken many observers by surprise. Morocco had already earmarked key venues in Rabat, Casablanca, and Fez, signaling advanced preparations and reinforcing expectations that the tournament would proceed as planned.

Right now, the sudden switch in hosts has left teams, officials, and fans scrambling for clarity, as CAF is expected to provide official communication.

CAF sanctions Senegal and Morocco

Earlier, YEN.COM.GH reported that CAF imposed a string of disciplinary measures after disorderly scenes marred the AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on January 18.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw and two players received heavy sanctions, while Morocco were also penalised, underscoring the fallout from the chaotic finale.

