Vinícius Júnior has reportedly warned Real Madrid he could leave the club if they proceed with signing a rival player who angered him in the past

The tension is said to stem from the controversial 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the Brazilian winger missed out on the prestigious award

Reports claim several Real Madrid players and staff even boycotted the ceremony, believing Vinícius had been unfairly denied the honour

Vinícius Júnior has reportedly warned Real Madrid CF that he could consider leaving the club if they move forward with signing a player who previously angered him.

Despite being widely regarded as the biggest club in world football, Real Madrid are still searching for their best form following the departure of head coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2024/25 season.

In recent years, the Spanish giants have been active in the transfer market, bringing in high-profile stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the influx of elite talent has reportedly created an imbalance within the squad, with several star players competing for influence in the team.

The situation became even more complicated earlier this year when Xabi Alonso stepped down as manager, a move that reportedly highlighted deeper issues within a dressing room that has become increasingly difficult to manage.

As the club prepares for an important summer that will also include appointing Alonso’s successor, transfer rumours suggest that Manchester City midfielder Rodri has emerged as Real Madrid’s top transfer target.

However, the potential move could spark tension within the squad. Reports indicate that relations between Rodri and Vinícius deteriorated after the events surrounding the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, meaning the Spanish midfielder’s arrival could further complicate the dressing room atmosphere.

Rodri transfer could push Vinícius toward exit

According to reports from El Nacional, cited by Sports Illustrated, Vinícius has allegedly issued an ultimatum to the club’s leadership: either they keep him or pursue a move for Rodri, whose transfer fee could reportedly reach around £52 million.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also believed to share similar concerns, particularly after the controversy surrounding the 2024 Ballon d’Or race in which Rodri was ultimately crowned the winner ahead of Vinícius.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony in Paris, many observers believed the Brazilian winger was the favourite to claim the prestigious award.

However, just days before the announcement, reports began to emerge suggesting that Rodri would instead be named the world’s best player, marking the first time in years that the honour would not go to either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Rodri’s achievements that season strengthened his case. The midfielder scored the decisive goal in the UEFA Champions League Final as Manchester City secured an unprecedented treble under manager Pep Guardiola.

He also helped Spain national football team win the UEFA European Championship, further bolstering his credentials for the award.

Nevertheless, the result sparked strong reactions within Real Madrid. Reports claimed that players and staff from the club refused to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony as part of a boycott, with figures close to the club believing that Vinícius had been unfairly denied the honour.

